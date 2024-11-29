This is the best non-Meta VR headset deal this Black Friday – but please just get a Quest 3 instead

If you’re looking to buy a VR headset during this year's Black Friday deals and for some reason don’t want to take advantage of the amazing Black Friday Meta Quest 3 deals (you definitely should if you want the best experience, but perhaps you aren’t a fan of Mark Zuckerberg) then there’s this solid deal on the best Meta Quest alternative the Pico 4 Ultra that might interest you.

Right now you can buy a Pico 4 Ultra bundle for £529 at Amazon. It comes with the 256GB headset, two free motion trackers for foot tracking, three free games (Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, Pistol Whip and Synth Riders) and a one month free subscription to VRChat Plus. The foot trackers are by far the best Pico 4 Ultra accessory because they bring full-body motion tracking to some games and apps, and while I have less experience with the other free games, Blade & Sorcery: Nomad and Pistol Whip are both superb.

Again I will reiterate that the Meta Quest 3 is simply a better headset - even the Quest 3S - because of its superb software catalog, which includes many excellent titles you can’t play on Pico. But if you’re dead set on not buying something with Meta’s logo on then Pico’s your next best option at a mid-range price point.

Today's best Pico 4 Ultra Black Friday deal

Pico 4 Ultra 256GB bundle: was £608 now £529 at Amazon This Pico 4 Ultra bundle comes with three free games, two free motion trackers (the best Pico 4 add-on by far), and a one month subscription to the VRChat Plus for £78 off the full price. It’s a solid deal to take advantage of if you want a non-Meta VR headset.

See more: check out all of today's Black Friday deals at Amazon

The Pico 4 Ultra is a solid device spec-wise. It boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset, 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM as well as a 2,160 x 2,160 per eye display with 90Hz. Add on the motion trackers that bring foot tracking to some games and apps – which is surprisingly comprehensive for such an accessory that's so simple to set up and use – and you have a headset that from a hardware perspective is awesome.

Where it falls down is its software. The Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S boast a frankly incredible line up of games and apps, many of which you can’t play on the Pico 4 Ultra – and the headset doesn’t have any viable alternatives to make up for this deficiency.

That’s not to say you won’t enjoy using the Pico 4 Ultra, but from my experience it feels distinctly second-place – and by a noticeable margin – when stacked up against the Meta Quest 3. It could be the best option for some of you, but overall I’d opt for one of the Meta Quest 3 deals below.

Meta Quest 3S (128GB): was £289.99 now £275 at Argos The Meta Quest 3S is the perfect VR headset for people on a budget. It misses out on the Quest 3’s better displays and sleeker shape, but you will still at least get a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow – and save an extra £14.99 at Argos right now.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK