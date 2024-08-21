YouTube TV scores a touchdown with custom multiview setups and a way to monitor fantasy rosters

The next NFL season officially kicks off on September 5, 2024, and ahead of the start date, YouTube TV has revealed multiple new features catering primarily to the American Football audience.

Subscribers to NFL Sunday Ticket will be given the ability to create their own multiview setup, meaning you won't be forced to choose a pre-made combination.

YouTube states that users can pull together two, three, or four Sunday Ticket games at once. Subscribers can also enjoy their multiview setup “on mobile devices and tablets, in addition to TVs,” so they’ll never have to worry about missing out on a killer play. Base Plan members will instead have to settle for looking up multiview streams of NFL games airing on locally selected stations, though.

YouTube is adding customizable multi-view options to NFL Sunday Ticket, allowing users to build custom two-, three-, or four-game multi-view panels. A big W....pic.twitter.com/I8hLJPFAJJAugust 20, 2024

Next, fantasy football players can connect their Yahoo Fantasy account to YouTube TV through the platform’s Fantasy View feature. The announcement says to connect their account, users need to go to the “Sports” tab within the app’s account settings menu on their smartphone.

Once everything is set up, a new “Fantasy” tab appears on YouTube TV's Scores & Stats page. This tab will show your team’s players, scores, and opponent’s roster, among other things.

Additionally, several improvements are scheduled to be released to Fantasy View. Sunday Ticket subscribers will receive even more love as they’ll gain unique access to the feature on tablets and web browsers later in the season.

Plus, fantasy football players will begin to see “key plays and multiview combinations tailored to their… lineups” at a future update.

New design

Back in March, YouTube rolled out a new two-column layout to its video player. Viewers can watch a video on the left and check out the comment section or the channel’s description on the right. This same design is now being introduced to sports content. However, instead of comments, you’ll see live stats, scores from other games, key plays, and info on your fantasy football team lineup.

Other notable features in the patch include a spoiler mode to hide final scores, “advanced playback controls” like Broadcast Delay to “reduce live spoilers,” and a shortcut called Jump to Last Channel. This lets you hop between channels so you don’t miss the action.

It’s unknown exactly when the update will launch other than it’ll come out sometime in the autumn. We reached out for more information on this, and we'll update this story if we hear back.

