Spot the difference with Facebook's new logo - warning, it’s not easy

It seems like Facebook is undergoing a new makeover as part of a “refreshed identity system” for Meta. These changes include a refreshed Facebook logo with a darker blue background and a slight shift in the iconic lowercase ‘f’.

A new color palette for the brand has been developed, introducing new hues, which Meta explains in a blog post as part of a plan to make the brand “legible at any size, flexible enough for different needs, and easy for people to interact with.”

If you’re expecting a brand new look for the veteran social media app, you’ll be disappointed, to say the least. The logo looks… exactly the same. The blue is a little bit darker, but if you weren’t made aware of the change it’s unlikely you’d notice right away.

A subtle change… very subtle

The blog post goes on to say that the “new refinements drive greater harmony across the entire design as a key element of the app’s identity”, which I have to say is a lot of praise the company is giving itself for just changing the shade of blue.

That being said, it makes sense that the company is looking to change its identity - even if only slightly - as Facebook has long been a trailblazer and staple in the world of social media.

Most people’s first experience with social media in the way we experience it today was with Facebook. I still remember when I had to beg my mum to let me make a Facebook account just so I could poke my friends back and play Candy Crush during lunch breaks at school.

The small tweaks do make sense when you consider the Facebook logo is fundamentally one of the most recognizable logos in the tech world.

Meta has more plans to change the way Facebook looks, and what we’ve seen so far is only the first phase of a larger identity refresh - so keep your eyes peeled for further design changes in the weeks to come as Facebook restyles itself for a new era of social media.