TikTok workers hit back at software that tracks when they're in the office

TikTok has become the latest company to enforce a return-to-office mandate, which is set to come into play in October, but it has also been reported that the social media company will up the ante by monitoring employee attendance from the get-go.

The past few months have been plagued with companies asking their workers to reconsider their hybrid working patterns, but in light of many employees’ dissatisfaction, TikTok looks to be policing its mandate with tracking software.

The news comes from a New York Times report, which uncovers some pretty extreme moves by the company.

TikTok won’t take no for an answer

According to internal communications seen by the site, TikTok will use a piece of software called MyRTO to monitor attendance, which is directly linked to the company’s existing software and IT services.

MyRTO is a tool designed to track badge swipes. Failure to check in to the office will see workers having to explain their absence to seniors, with workers, supervisors, and HR all reportedly having access to these records.

TikTok isn’t alone in its decision to track worker attendance, with the likes of Apple and Google also having explored the option.

The report sees TikTok taking it one step further, though, with the firm reportedly preparing to withhold lunch stipends for those who don’t check in frequently enough.

We asked TikTok to confirm these reports and to share comments on its decision to enforce the RTO, but we did not immediately receive a response. Any update will be posted here.

As time goes on, it has become clear that companies prefer office-based working to WFH, with many citing productivity boosts relating to ad-hoc encounters, but for many, a company that fails to value their decision to work remotely can be cause for them to want to leave. In reality, we’re likely to see the employee-employer battle continue for some time yet.

