This Prime Day docking station deal solves the biggest problem I have with new AI laptops

I'm a massive fan of the AI laptop releases, as they are already some of the best laptops out right now. This especially goes for those equipped with excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, as they have incredible performance and battery life for an incredible price. And thanks to a fantastic docking station deal through a pre-Amazon Prime Day sale (also known as "Big Deals Day"), we now have the fix to AI PCs' most consistent fault.



• Shop more early Prime Day deals

Amazon has the Baseus 17-in-1 USB C Docking Station discounted at 94.99. Just make sure to use the $25 coupon to bring the $119.99 price tag down, and you'll have a lovely price cut on a dock that includes everything you could possibly want for a laptop.

So don't hesitate to get your hands on this docking station while it's on sale now, and upgrade your portable AI PC, as well as the best MacBooks and best Windows laptops. Because a sale this good most likely won't last much longer.

Early Prime Day Docking Station deal

Baseus 17-in-1 USB C Docking Station: was $133.32 now $94.99 on Amazon

This LG TV is UHD and features an advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adapts and adjusts picture and sound quality. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is quite impressive for a TV, as this refresh rate would be more at home with a standard gaming monitor.

The ports include a 100W PD USB-C Port, three 4K HDMI ports, five USB 3.0 ports, a LAN port, SD/TF card readers, and an audio port for both Windows and Mac laptops. So yes, you can connect up to three monitors to a single laptop, which is the perfect job for a powerful AI PC.

The only downside is that it doesn't look to be very portable, so like the listing images on Amazon suggest you'll have to keep it planted on your desk to get the most out of it.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!