The ultimate Alienware gaming monitor is down to a record-low price today

If you're a fan of ultra-wide gaming monitors, no doubt you've already heard of the Alienware AW3423DW - a 34-inch QD-OLED monster that's easily one of the best gaming monitors money can buy.

Well, right now, you can get this admittedly pricey beast for its record-low price thanks to the combination of an upfront discount and handy coupon code at the official Dell Store. Simply use the code SAVE10 at checkout to get the AW3423DW for just $899 (was $1,099).

While that's still a hefty sum to pay for any gaming monitor, not all monitors can match the AW3423DW stunning combination of an OLED display, 175Hz refresh rate, and 0.9ms response time. Generally speaking, you either get a monitor that runs great or looks great, but the AW3423DW is the rare exception that offers both. It's also absolutely massive with its 3440 x 1440 resolution - just make sure you've got a hefty graphics card if you're planning on utilizing this display to its fullest in-game.

Alienware AW3423DW

Alienware AW3423DW gaming monitor: was $1,099 now $899 at Dell

Use the code SAVE10 at checkout to knock another $100 off the already-discounted Alienware AW3423DW today at Dell. With a massive $200 off, this is an amazing price to pay for what's easily one of the best gaming monitors on the market right now. Alongside a gorgeous OLED panel with limitless blacks and stunning colors, the AW3423DW also sports a sizable 3440 x 1440 resolution, a speedy 175Hz refresh rate, and a 0.9ms response time. Today's deal at Dell is a record-low, so don't miss it if you're on the hunt for a top-notch monitor that will last a good few years.

Easily one of the best monitors on the market

We haven't fully reviewed the AW3423DW here at TechRadar but we do have some experience with the monitor - one of our editor's said it was hard to go back to another monitor, in fact. Overall, it's an easy recommendation to make considering this is the lowest ever price this stunning monitor has ever been.

If you're looking for an in-depth look at this model, we recommend checking out the Alienware AW3423DW Gaming Monitor Review at our sister site, Tom's Hardware. In short, the monitor was awarded a four-and-a-half-star score out of five and praised for its stunning images, wide color gamut, and premium build quality.