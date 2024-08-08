Samsung's Gaming Week sale offers $600 off the best high-end gaming monitor

The official Samsung Store has launched a massive Gaming Week sale and it offers some superb discounts across a whole range of gaming monitors. Naturally, however, our favorite deal today is the Odyssey G9 for $1,199 (was $1,799).

This 49-inch OLED monster is the best premium gaming monitor you can buy right now and a stunning centrepiece to any gamer's setup. It's a pricey buy, sure, but today's massive $600 goes a long way in making it somewhat affordable for those looking for an amazing monitor for gaming and other content.

The Samsung Odyssey G9's gorgeous HDR OLED panel boasts an impressive array of specs. Not only is capable of an incredible 240Hz refresh rate, but it also supports 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, meaning it outputs heaps of color depth and gorgeously deep blacks. HDR on gaming monitors can sometimes be more hype and marketing than actually effective but the G9 is a rare exception that walks the walk.

At $1,199, this isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen for the G9 - it's been $1,079 on one rare occasion previously. You do, however, also get $100 of store credit as a bonus gift as part of this week's Samsung Gaming Week sale, which is really handy for additional accessories or your next purchase.

Our favorite OLED gaming monitor on sale

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch gaming monitor: was $1,799 now $1,199, plus $100 credit at Samsung

Save a massive $600 on the equally massive Samsung Odyssey G9 - one of the best OLED gaming monitors money can buy. Melding a gorgeous 49-inch display with a speedy 240Hz refresh rate, there isn't much out there that can match the G9's exceptional picture quality and blazingly quick speed right now. Is it pricey? Sure. But today's discount at Samsung brings it close to its lowest-ever price - and you get $100 of store credit for good measure.

Truly a sight to behold

(Image credit: Future)

Our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review awarded this exceptional monitor four and a half stars out of five, with the clunky UI as the only real complaint – aside from you know, the eye-watering high price.

If you're going to get this monitor, know that a decent graphics card is essential if you want to get the most out of it. Sure, everyone can enjoy its huge 49-inch panel and gorgeous picture, but you'll need a suitably beefy card if you're going to challenge its blazingly quick 240Hz refresh rate at 4K.

In fact, we'd probably recommend the top-of-the-line RTX 4000 series cards if you're really looking to max out the latest games on the highest 5,120 x 1,440 resolution the G9 is capable of outputting.