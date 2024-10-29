Apple finally got with the program and made a 16GB base memory option for the M4 iMac — now it needs to do the same with the M4 MacBooks

Apple finally got with the program and made 16GB memory the base option for the iMac and how they need to do the same for MacBooks

One of Apple’s most oft-repeated criticisms regarding Mac devices is that its 8GB base memory is way too low, especially in this day and age where 16GB is widely considered the standard in many laptops.

It’s understandable, though still disappointing, why Apple continued this policy cycle after cycle. The M-series chips are incredibly efficient, and require much less memory to operate than Windows-based laptops. However, this strategy is finally catching up with the tech giant as not only are program sizes much larger now than even five years ago, but it’s beginning to interfere with Apple’s own tech advancements.

But the recent announcement regarding the M4 iMac gives me hope for the future of the Mac line, as it was revealed the base model will come with 16GB of memory. Following this, it would be incredible if the rest of the Mac line and for the MacBooks in particular.

The MacBook Pro is the obvious choice for an upgrade to 16GB, but the MacBook Air could use one too

The MacBook Pro would be the perfect candidate for such an upgrade. Unlike the MacBook Air, it’s intended for creative work which requires far more memory due to the CPU-intensive programs needed and the larger-than-normal app footprint of creative apps like Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Premiere, among others.

And though the MacBook Air may be more of a general-use laptop, more memory is always a boon as users can run more apps at once without slowing down or receiving that inevitable and annoying message forcing you to close down programs to conserve RAM.

There’s also a more practical reason why the laptops need this memory enhancement — its Apple Intelligence tech, which requires 8GB of memory to function. iMacs are already making the jump to 16GB to better accommodate it, and it logically follows that the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air should get the same upgrade.

If Apple wants to keep its Mac devices, especially its MacBook lines, competitive with the market and able to keep up with its own technological advancements, then the tech giant needs to get with the program.

Don’t let the M4 iMac be the exception, but rather let it be the precursor to much-needed change with a product line that has slowly been stagnating for years.