Logitech’s smallest ever wireless keyboard looks ideal for creatives on the move

Accessory maker Logitech has just launched the Keys-To-Go 2, a super-slimline keyboard for tablets and phones that’s designed for working on the move. It provides a much-needed update to the original Keys-To-Go and offers a range of intriguing new features.

Weighing 222g, the Keys-To-Go 2 is thin and lightweight, which should make it ideal for dropping into a bag when you hit the road. It comes with a built-in cover to protect it from the kinds of scuffs that can frequently occur when working and traveling. The cover also doubles up as a makeshift stand.

Logitech says the keyboard is “multi-OS compatible,” and it can switch between three different devices connected using Bluetooth. There’s one version with a “Universal” keyboard layout that works with Android, ChromeOS, Windows, iPadOS, iOS and macOS, plus an Apple-specific edition with a layout for iPadOS, iOS and macOS.

The Keys-To-Go 2 is partly constructed from recycled plastic, with this material making up 36% of the Pale Grey and Graphite versions and 33% of the Lilac model. The aluminum in the keys is also apparently made with renewable energy, while the product’s paper packaging comes from FSC-certified forests.

Your next iPad accessory?

(Image credit: Logitech)

The original Logitech Keys-To-Go launched in 2014 and has had a few revisions since then. The new version, though, is a totally redesigned product and looks very different to its predecessor.

Whereas the first Keys-To-Go had thin fabric keys and lacked a cover, the new version features scissor switches underneath its keys, which should make for a better typing experience. The keyboard’s chassis, meanwhile, is a more traditional plastic affair.

The original Keys-To-Go had a thickness of 6mm. The new edition runs from 4.35mm at its thinnest to 8.97mm at its thickest point. Instead of rechargeable or AA batteries, it uses a coin cell that Logitech says will give it up to three years of juice.

Logitech is selling the Keys-To-Go 2 for $79 / £79 (around AU$150). If you’re after a portable keyboard that works with multiple devices at once, it could well be worth a look.