Logitech teases an extra-durable 'Forever Mouse' that will get smarter over time

Logitech is reportedly working on a “Forever Mouse,” which is dubbed a premium computer mouse that you only have to buy once. Company CEO Hanneke Faber recently sat down with TheVerge for an interview about what the brand has in store for the future.

She mentions how a Logitech team member showed her a prototype of a “fantastic-quality [and] well-designed… mouse.” It was a little heavy, but it had a system in place for receiving new features via software patches. Furthermore, you wouldn't be forced to purchase a next-gen model to see improvements.

What features the Forever Mouse will obtain are unknown as Faber was pretty tight-lipped in the interview, although she did drop a few clues. First, she envisions the device will have some sort of subscription service tied to it but didn't go as far as to say how much the mouse or the service will cost.

However, judging from her responses, the product could be somewhat expensive. Nilay Patel, the interviewer, and TheVerge’s Editor-in-Chief, threw out $200 as a potential price point. Faber doesn’t acknowledge the potential price tag, nor does she outright dismiss it.

Productivity and durability

Near the end of the interview, Logitech’s CEO opines about what could arrive on the Forever Mouse. Productivity may be a significant focus, with her saying the device has the potential to help people by introducing "shortcuts to the large language models and all kinds of other things.” She claims that she recently met someone who has 120 shortcuts programmed into their mouse.

Another potential benefit of the sturdy accessory is that it could help Logitech achieve its climate goals. The Forever Mouse has the potential to be quite sturdy, allowing it to better resist damage or drops. And the device will always feel cutting-edge because of the software patches. If someone doesn't want it anymore, they can sell the Forever Mouse to, say, Best Buy for cash, and the retailer can then refurbish the device for resale.

That’s pretty much all of the pertinent information we can gather about this mystery mouse. Much of the interview talks about Logitech’s business practices and upcoming changes. Faber wants the company to eventually leave the smart home industry, although they will continue supporting their video doorbell and security camera for the foreseeable future.

Analysis: Potential features

It’s admittedly hard to imagine what kind of upgrades could come to the Forever Mouse through its supposed service. Given how generative AIs are all the rage nowadays, we can see Logitech implementing shortcuts to a large language model like ChatGPT or Google Gemini.

But beyond that, what could you do with a computer mouse’s software? They already have Options Plus, an app that allows you to automate tasks through macros.

If and when Bluetooth 6.0 launches, the subscription service could allow the Forever Mouse to support the standard. Perhaps users can change the DPI sensor’s sensitivity in a way similar to the MX Master 3S. Or, if you want to get a little fantastical, maybe a turbo click could be added, where a single press of the left button registers as multiple presses. That can be helpful in video games.

We've asked Logitech to ask if they could provide more insight into Forever Mouse and its subscription service. If we hear back, this story will be updated.

