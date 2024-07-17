I love this Logitech gaming mouse so much that I'm buying a second one this Prime Day – even though the one I've had for five years still works fine

Finding the perfect mouse for you is like buying a comfortable armchair and sinking into it at the end of a long day's work. It's a constant companion; especially if you're like me, and spend as much time at your PC working as you do playing. For me, that mouse is the Logitech G502 Lightspeed, and I've used it almost every single day since its release back in 2019. Now, for Amazon Prime Day, it's half-price - go buy it!



• Shop more Prime Day deals

I'm not joking when I say that this mouse has seen me through some turbulent times – and I'm not even talking about the pandemic (although obviously, that was about as turbulent as it gets). I used this mouse to work from home and distract myself with games as I dealt with chemotherapy and job uncertainty, long before I signed up with the lovely TechRadar team.

And despite those five long years – and far too many desktop breakfasts – my G502 Lightspeed still works flawlessly and feels just as good to use as it did on day one. It's a fantastically comfortable mouse with removable weights to give you the perfect balance of handling, 11 programmable buttons, and a 25,600 max DPI sensor, it provides virtually everything you could ask for in a mouse.

Today's best Logitech G502 Lightspeed deal in the US

Logitech G502 Lightspeed: was $149.99 now $75.99 at Amazon

My favorite mouse of all time, the G502 Lightspeed is a wireless gaming mouse that features 11 remappable buttons, adjustable internal weighting, a 25K HERO sensor, and (of course) RGB lighting that can be synchronized with other Logitech peripherals. I've been clicking heads in online shooters with this mouse for half a decade, and mine is still going strong.

Today's best Logitech G502 Lightspeed deal in the UK

Logitech G502 Lightspeed: was £139.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

A gaming mouse so good I could never bear to replace mine, the G502 Lightspeed offers 11 programmable buttons, a 25K sensor, and internal magnetic weights that can be swapped out to provide the correct handling for your mouse.

Okay, fine, I lied – it's technically 49% off at Amazon US, but I still maintain that $75.99 is a ridiculously good price for this mouse, and it's the lowest it's ever sold for in both the US and the UK. It's so good that I'm actually buying a second one for my partner, partially so that I can steal it back if my trusty old model ever bites the dust.

I truly cannot stress enough how much I love this mouse. The swappable internal weights slot into place magnetically in a cavity on the underside of the mouse, letting you set the ideal weight for your hands. As someone with pretty large hands, I'm also grateful for the thumb rest and generally comfy ergonomic shape of the G502 Lightspeed. The battery life is also excellent, holding up even after half a decade; I can usually get away with charging it overnight once a week.

While it probably sees more use for work than play these days (ah, the curse of employment), its gaming performance is still top-notch. Not only does it feel snappy in first-person shooters, but the pre-mapped 'sniper button' on the side lets you drop your sensitivity temporarily for a careful long-range shot. This mouse took me to Master competitive rank in Apex Legends, and there was a lot of sniping involved.

Oh, and please don't shoot me for that subhead. I've got a dog and I promise I do love her more than I love this mouse (but I will admit, it's close).

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK