These hand-picked MacBook Black Friday deals will make you ditch Windows 11 in a flash

Black Friday MacBook deals are live and you know what? There's some really great offers on Apple's range of laptops. I've been covering Black Friday events for well over a decade now, and that's not something you can always say.

That's because Apple is notoriously uninterested in offering its own Black Friday price cuts, preferring instead to bundle in gift cards. The good news, however, is that other retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Currys usually pick up the slack and offer their own big discounts on MacBooks.

This year is also rather unique as there is the wide range of MacBook models on sale, including 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M2 and M3 chips, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max chips (and many retailers are still selling M3-generation MacBook Pros as well).

That means there's now a huge amount of choice when it comes to looking for a MacBook deal on Black Friday, and on this page I'll highlight all the best offers in the UK and the US, while also giving live buying advice!

Deals picked by Deals picked by Matt Hanson Managing Editor, Core Tech I've been part of TechRadar's crack computing team for well over a decade, and during that time I've reviewed and used pretty much every MacBook Apple has made - including both Intel and Apple Silicon generations.

Black Friday MacBook deals in the US

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS Want to get your hands on the latest Apple hardware? We don't blame you, considering how efficient the M4 architecture is. Our MacBook Pro M4 review labeled it "one of the best Pro laptops" for a reason: it's extremely performant, got a base RAM bump from 8GB to 16GB, has that gorgeous inimitable Apple look to it, and have you seen that display? Absolutely stunning.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $899 now $749 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Best Buy has got the excellent MacBook Air M2 model for a decent $150 off, and while a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS The latest MacBook Air M3 at Amazon has a solid discount of $250 - so it's now selling at the lowest ever price we've seen. In our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review we praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now for creatives and anyone after a high-end device so if you've got a decent budget you'll love this portable and powerful machine. This is also the new base model of the MacBook Air, which gets a nice bump in memory from 8GB to 16GB.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS If you fancy the new MacBook Air, but find the 256GB storage of the base model too limited, then the good news is that Amazon is also selling the M3 MacBook Air with 16GB memory and much roomier 512GB SSD for $250 off ahead of Black Friday. This is a great discount, and the 512GB SSD makes it more future-proof, especially for people who work with large files. However, compared to the 256GB model that's also on sale, it means Apple/Amazon are effectively charging $200 for an extra 256GB of storage, which is a bit cheeky. You could buy a larger external hard drive for a lot less. If you don't want that kind of hassle, however, it may be worth taking advantage of this deal.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Amazon (it's actually dropped further since just a few days ago). Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price - and the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be.

Black Friday MacBook deals in the UK

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was £996 now £849 at Currys Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this model with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new, lower, price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if the memory is a bit on the low side.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was £1,999 now £1,079 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and while this 10% price cut isn't the biggest saving in the world, it makes Apple's best value MacBook even better value. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal Black Friday MacBook deal for people looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work. It looks like stock is running low for this deal, so you'll want to be quick.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was £1,499 now £1,349.97 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS If you fancy the larger model of Apple's latest MacBook Air, then Amazon has a decent £150 off. This is still quite pricey for a non-Pro MacBook, but the M3 is an excellent chip, and it comes with 16GB of unified memory and a roomy 512GB SSD, which means for most people, this MacBook will last you for years to come.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): was £1,899 now £1,699 at Amazon Display - 14.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3 Pro

RAM - 18GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS If you want an incredibly powerful MacBook for creative work, then this deal from Amazon is well worth checking out. You'll save £200 on this workstation laptop with 18GB of memory, which along with the M3 Pro chip, which includes a 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU, makes this an incredible performer, even if it's no longer the most recent model. This price is only for the silver model - if you want it in black, it'll cost £50 more.

