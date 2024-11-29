These hand-picked MacBook Black Friday deals will make you ditch Windows 11 in a flash
Black Friday MacBook deals are live and you know what? There's some really great offers on Apple's range of laptops. I've been covering Black Friday events for well over a decade now, and that's not something you can always say.
That's because Apple is notoriously uninterested in offering its own Black Friday price cuts, preferring instead to bundle in gift cards. The good news, however, is that other retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Currys usually pick up the slack and offer their own big discounts on MacBooks.
This year is also rather unique as there is the wide range of MacBook models on sale, including 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M2 and M3 chips, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max chips (and many retailers are still selling M3-generation MacBook Pros as well).
That means there's now a huge amount of choice when it comes to looking for a MacBook deal on Black Friday, and on this page I'll highlight all the best offers in the UK and the US, while also giving live buying advice!
I've been part of TechRadar's crack computing team for well over a decade, and during that time I've reviewed and used pretty much every MacBook Apple has made - including both Intel and Apple Silicon generations.
Black Friday MacBook deals in the US
- Amazon: great MacBook Air deals throughout November
- Best Buy: save $250 on the M2 MacBook Air
- Newegg: save on last generation MacBooks
- Walmart: fantastic offers on various MacBook Airs
- B&H Photo: lots of MacBook Air models available
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
OS - macOS
Want to get your hands on the latest Apple hardware? We don't blame you, considering how efficient the M4 architecture is. Our MacBook Pro M4 review labeled it "one of the best Pro laptops" for a reason: it's extremely performant, got a base RAM bump from 8GB to 16GB, has that gorgeous inimitable Apple look to it, and have you seen that display? Absolutely stunning.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
OS - macOS
Amazon has the previous generation of MacBook Pro 14-inch for $200 off. Boasting a powerful M3 chip, stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 22 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS
Best Buy has got the excellent MacBook Air M2 model for a decent $150 off, and while a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads.
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS
The latest MacBook Air M3 at Amazon has a solid discount of $250 - so it's now selling at the lowest ever price we've seen. In our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review we praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now for creatives and anyone after a high-end device so if you've got a decent budget you'll love this portable and powerful machine. This is also the new base model of the MacBook Air, which gets a nice bump in memory from 8GB to 16GB.
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
OS - macOS
If you fancy the new MacBook Air, but find the 256GB storage of the base model too limited, then the good news is that Amazon is also selling the M3 MacBook Air with 16GB memory and much roomier 512GB SSD for $250 off ahead of Black Friday. This is a great discount, and the 512GB SSD makes it more future-proof, especially for people who work with large files. However, compared to the 256GB model that's also on sale, it means Apple/Amazon are effectively charging $200 for an extra 256GB of storage, which is a bit cheeky. You could buy a larger external hard drive for a lot less. If you don't want that kind of hassle, however, it may be worth taking advantage of this deal.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS
It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Amazon (it's actually dropped further since just a few days ago). Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price - and the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be.
Black Friday MacBook deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 12% off
- Argos: same-day delivery or in-store pickup
- Currys: some solid early MacBook Air deals
- Ebuyer: 0% interest available
- John Lewis: two-year guarantee included
- Laptops Direct: over £400 off certain older MacBooks
- Very: up to £351 off select MacBooks
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS
As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this model with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new, lower, price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if the memory is a bit on the low side.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS
Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and while this 10% price cut isn't the biggest saving in the world, it makes Apple's best value MacBook even better value. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal Black Friday MacBook deal for people looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work. It looks like stock is running low for this deal, so you'll want to be quick.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
OS - macOS
If you fancy the larger model of Apple's latest MacBook Air, then Amazon has a decent £150 off. This is still quite pricey for a non-Pro MacBook, but the M3 is an excellent chip, and it comes with 16GB of unified memory and a roomy 512GB SSD, which means for most people, this MacBook will last you for years to come.
Display - 14.2 inches
Processor - Apple M3 Pro
RAM - 18GB
Storage - 512GB
OS - macOS
If you want an incredibly powerful MacBook for creative work, then this deal from Amazon is well worth checking out. You'll save £200 on this workstation laptop with 18GB of memory, which along with the M3 Pro chip, which includes a 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU, makes this an incredible performer, even if it's no longer the most recent model. This price is only for the silver model - if you want it in black, it'll cost £50 more.
Today's best MacBook deals in Australia
- Apple: Get an Apple Gift Card up to AU$320 with MacBook Airs
- The Good Guys: latest M4 MacBook Pros reduced
- JB Hi-Fi: many MacBooks on sale
- Amazon: discounts on older MacBooks
- Mobileciti: save on M2 MacBook Airs
- Mwave: one deal on an Apple M3 laptop
Apple MacBook Pro (M4, 2024) range: 10% off all 14- and 16-inch models, prices from AU$2,249 at The Good Guys
If you've had your eyes set on picking up a particular model from Apple's newest MacBook range, The Good Guys may just have the best price for Black Friday this year, thanks to this flat 10%-off discount on all 19 models it has in stock. Those discounts range from $250 off for the entry-level model:
• Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024) | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD: was $2,499 now $2,249
And max out at AU$650 off at the top:
• Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4, 2024) | 48GB RAM | 1TB SSD: was $6,499 now $5,849
Considering that M4 models have been out less than a month, these are very nice prices.
Display - 13.6-inch
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS
If you're looking to snag a cheap MacBook Air this Black Friday, this could very possibly be the best on offer. This is the only M2 model Apple officially still sells, and it pairs a healthy 16GB of RAM with a 256GB SSD. While we would have liked more storage, at this price – AU$272 off the RRP, and a new all-time low for this configuration – we can live with it. Available in Silver, Space Grey, Starlight and Midnight colours.
Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M3, 2024): from AU$1,517 (save up to AU$282) at JB Hi-Fi
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M3
OS - macOS
We think Apple's latest 13.6-inch MacBook Air is the best laptop you can currently buy, and JB Hi-Fi's slashing up to AU$282 off the higher-end 16GB and 24GB RAM models. That discount means the 16GB RAM/256GB SSD option is now cheaper than its 8GB RAM equivalent. The discounts are available on all colours. Here's what you'll currently pay for each config:
• 16GB RAM/256GB SSD: AU$1,799 AU$1,517
• 16GB RAM/512GB SSD: AU$2,097 AU$1,817
• 24GB RAM/512GB SSD: AU$2,399 AU$2,117
Apple MacBook Air 15.3-inch (M3, 2024): from AU$1,927 (save up to AU$272) at JB Hi-Fi
Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Apple M3
OS - macOS
If you're looking to pick up Apple's newest 15.3-inch MacBook Air, JB Hi-Fi currently has modest discounts on the 16GB and 24GB RAM models, with a flat AU$272 off the RRP (or up to 13%):
• 16GB RAM/256GB SSD: AU$2,099 AU$1,927
• 16GB RAM/512GB SSD: AU$2,499 AU$2,227
• 24GB RAM/512GB SSD: AU$2,799 AU$2,527
This is the first time we've seen these 2024 units on special, and the discounts are available in all four colours (Space Grey, Silver, Starlight and Midnight).
Display - 14-inch
Processor - Apple M3 Max
RAM - 36GB
Storage - 1TB
OS - macOS
Apple Australia has no longer sells the M3 MacBook Pro, and is instead taking orders for the new M4 model. This means the older M3 models are seeing a discount, such as this Mwave deal that takes AU$1,000 off this still-fantastic M3 Max powered machine packed with a massive 36GB of RAM and a substantial 1TB SSD. (Ignore the RRP on Mwave – it's the original one from when this model first went on sale, but it's now more commonly sold for AU$4,999.)
If you're in the UK and want the cheapest MacBook Black Friday deal, then this is the one to get:
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 8GB, 256GB):
was £799 now £749
It's for the older M2 model with 8GB of RAM, but for this price, it's a great choice if you simply want an affordable MacBook that you can use for day-to-day tasks. I've personally told lots of people in real life to grab this deal.
Welcome to our guide to the best MacBook Black Friday deals! Above you'll find our picks of the hottest deals we've found so far from retailers across the internet, and in this section I'll be giving you live buying advice and highlighting any deals that I find during my search for the Best MacBook Black Friday Deal of All TimeTM.