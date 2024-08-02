The best place to buy a laptop

Shopping for any laptop, especially the best laptops and best gaming laptops on the market, can often be difficult as you need to consider the type of laptop, its brand, size and weight, the display type, general specs, and keyboard and trackpad. That’s not even factoring in pricing, which is the first and arguably the most important part of laptop shopping.

However, choosing the right retailer is a big step in settling on the perfect laptop, as the right retailer will have a wide array of high-quality options that cater to many buyers. Shopping at the right retailer also ensures that you’re getting the best version of that product — that they’re not counterfeit, of inferior quality, damaged, or used products sold as new.

Many online retailers sell laptops but only a select few can be considered the best retailers to purchase from, as they carry a wide range of products that can be trusted. Having a solid return policy is also a plus since online purchases are often fraught with far more risk. Customer service, while a massive factor for brick-and-mortar retailers, tends not to be much of a factor for online stores as you rarely interact with people.

Best Buy

Best Buy is one of the best places to shop for technology in general, whether online or in a traditional store. And this extends to its collection of laptops, as it has some of the best variety whether you’re looking for gaming, creativity, or productivity machines. Not only that but, unlike other many online stores, it stocks mainly new products with nearly no danger of resellers clogging the pipeline.

The collection is also better curated, meaning that most models are of newer generations to prevent buyers from purchasing massively outdated laptops. Not to mention how in-depth the search feature is, allowing you to tailor it to find exactly what you need. Pricing is also excellent, with plenty of sales for new and slightly older laptops.

Newegg

Though Newegg isn’t as popular as it used to be thanks to the rising popularity of other online retailers, it continues to be a staple for tech fanatics. And it’s easy to see why with its incredible laptop variety — easily the best of any other online retailer — and it’s exceptional search functionality. If you only have a vague notion of what you need or want, the search engine will help you narrow down your choices to a sweet science.

It’s also excellent for components, so if you know how to upgrade laptops it has tons of options for that as well. It’s also known for some excellent deals including limited-time sales, so if you happen to be on a budget, waiting for those is a great idea. Lastly, there are some unique payment options including Bitcoin, so if you have some cryptocurrency on hand you can use it to buy that laptop you’ve been eyeing.

Microcenter

Microcenter is one of the more underrated options compared to other online retailers but, like Newegg, it’s a highly regarded choice for those who are passionate about technology. It’s one of the few retailers that specializes solely in tech and gaming, and its selection is incredibly vast as a result. Its return policy is also solid, giving buyers 30 days to return

It has both online and brick and mortar stores, with the latter being well-known for great customer service. The in-person stores are also great for being able to personally test out products before a purchase, an advantage that most other retailers don’t have. Both types of stores are also known for their bundle deals, especially when combined with laptops and components. Its open-box deals are also quite good, allowing buyers to save even more money while being assured that the quality of the laptops is high.

Walmart

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Despite Walmart being a more general store, it’s a surprisingly solid retailer for laptops as well. Its selection of both business and professional laptops are great, with machines from tons of different brands and manufacturers from a few generations so you have your choice between slightly older and cheaper models or the latest premium releases.

Sales are another aspect that Walmart nails down better than its competitors, as it features very competitive pricing as well as daily specials that lower the MSRP even more. And thanks to its many in-store locations, there are tons of convenient pickup spots, as well as fast delivery for online orders. The online search tools are also detailed, allowing buyers to better narrow down their search.

How we choose the best places to buy laptops

At TechRadar, we pride ourselves on our vast knowledge and experience with technology, especially when it comes to laptops. As such, we also know the best retailers where you can purchase laptops in terms of variety, pricing, stock, and product quality. Since we recommend retailers to purchase laptops through on a regular basis, we’re able to make informed decisions on the best places to purchase them.

As such, you can trust our recommendations and that following them will net you with the best results possible when on the hunt for that perfect portable machine.