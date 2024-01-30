HP’s back to school sale has knocked a tempting AU$800 off this super-light laptop

Back to school season is well and truly here, and if you’re in need of a new laptop for your studies, HP’s back to school sale is a good chance to score a machine at up to 40% off. We’ve trawled through everything on offer in HP’s sale and found three standouts with up to AU$800 off.

Just like the models in our best student laptops buying guide, the HP laptops highlighted here are all lightweight and perfect for portability, making them a good choice if you need something that can easily be carried around campus. Heavy discounts mean they should meet the demands of your wallet too.

If there’s more items on your back to school shopping list, we also have a dedicated guide to the best back to school tech that’s got recommendations for tablets, webcams, printers and more to help get you sorted.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 (13-be2122AU) | Ryzen 7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,999 AU$1,199 on HP (save AU$800) This HP Pavilion Aero has the biggest discount with AU$800 sliced off the price. It’s a 13-inch laptop that weighs under 1kg, so it’s perfect for carrying from class to class. This model comes outfitted with a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage – excellent at this price of AU$1,199. It also has a display with 400 nits of brightness, which should mean the screen is easier to see in bright sunlight.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 (15-ew0023TU) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,099 AU$1,301 on HP (save AU$798) If you’re after a 2-in-1 laptop, HP has slashed AU$798 off this Envy x360 model. It’s equipped with a 12th-gen Intel i5 processor, which is a previous-gen chipset (13th generation is what you’ll find in most new laptops). It has a 15-inch touchscreen display and a 360º hinge that gives you lots of versatility with the device. It can be used as a standard laptop, in tent mode or laid flat on itself to be more like a tablet.

HP Laptop 15 (15-fc0173AU) | Ryzen 5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$999 AU$799 on HP (save AU$200) For something even cheaper, you could consider picking up this HP Laptop 15 for just AU$799. It’s currently 20% off, and you’re getting a Ryzen 5 chipset and 256GB of storage, which is good for the price. There’s no real bells and whistles at this price point, but the bezels are narrow, and a fingerprint reader gives you quick and easy access.

Other HP standout deals