Get some of the best Dell Alienware gaming laptops for the lowest prices ever
These Alienware deals are some of the lowest-ever
Some of the best gaming laptops and best laptops in general are now on discount thanks to Amazon's massive site-wide discount sale. Some of these are Dell Alienware gaming laptops, which are an excellent balance between performance and aesthetics. And with these sales, they also begin to approach affordability as well.
The Alienware M18 is $1,999.97 at Amazon, while the Alienware M17 R5 is just $1,549.97, and the Alienware X15 R1 is down to $1,499.97, all on Amazon. The latter two are at their lowest prices ever and the former is only $100 off from it, which are even better reasons to take advantage of these sales.
If you're interested in getting your hands on an excellent gaming laptop, then you definitely want to take advantage of this amazing sale while you still can.
Today's best Alienware laptop deals
Alienware M18: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CGT4F3K8%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
$2,329.99 now $1,999.97 on Amazon
This gaming laptop is jam-packed with some impressive specs including an Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage. Coupled with the unique design and QHD+ display, and you have a more than solid portable rig to invest in.
Alienware M17 R5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1LML36L%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
$1,879.97 now $1,549.97 on Amazon
If you're looking for an AMD CPU-based gaming laptop, this one is quite solid. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9-6900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GDDR6 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage.
Alienware X15R1: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09DFJD6CH%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
$1,899.97 now $1,499.97 on Amazon
If you're looking for a lower-priced gaming laptop, this one is another great option. It's equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 DDR6 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage.
