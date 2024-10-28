Nvidia’s mobile GPU range has apparently been spotted – could a powerful RTX 5080 supercharge gaming laptops soon?

We’ve just caught a sighting of Nvidia’s RTX 5000 graphics cards for laptops, which is hopefully a hint that these next-gen GPUs are inbound to be revealed soon, as the rumor mill already believes.

The mobile Blackwell GPUs were spotted by leaker Harukaze5719 on X, posted up as part of the PCI Device ID database, likely by laptop makers (most, but not all, of the IDs discovered by the leaker pertain to mobile parts).

As you can see in the above post, these are supposedly the RTX 5090 mobile GPU, plus the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti and vanilla RTX 5070, RTX 5060 and RTX 5050.

Those are the models Nvidia has on the boil in theory, but obviously take this with a liberal quantity of salt – and we don’t get any spec info here, just the purported GPUs that could make up the Blackwell family for gaming laptops.

The rumor mill has shifted somewhat in recent times to float the suggestion that we’ll get these laptop GPUs launched at CES 2025, so we could see some of them very soon – alongside RTX 5000 desktop graphics cards (possibly the RTX 5090, 5080, and the RTX 5070 on the desktop front).

Analysis: Fingers crossed for that RTX 5080 powerhouse

As noted, this is more evidence to add to the growing number of hints that we will indeed see next-gen Blackwell GPUs for laptops in just over a couple of months. It comes on top of a recent eye-opening revelation that we might see an RTX 5080 that uses the GB203 chip (the same one in the flagship RTX 5090 mobile) – which is what this fresh rumor suggests – and is nicely powerful as a result. Indeed, the RTX 5080 might be a big step up from the RTX 4080 mobile, if this pans out (which is perhaps why Nvidia is doing this – as the RTX 4080 for laptops was widely criticized as being a weak offering when it emerged).

If this latest info is right, it would appear to suggest that the rumored RTX 5080 is indeed the vanilla version of the graphics card, and not some kind of RTX 5080 Ti (which might be one explanation for how powerful it supposedly is). So, this keeps hope alive that the high-end for Blackwell laptops is going to be more impressive this time around.

The only variant (Ti or Super) mentioned at all here is the RTX 5070 Ti, in fact – though that doesn’t rule out Nvidia producing such spins at a later date. Team Green probably doesn’t yet know itself what route it’ll take when it comes to diversifying the RTX 5000 range later on down the line.

