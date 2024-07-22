Nvidia RTX 5080 and 5090 may not turn up this year after all – next-gen GPUs might be launched at CES 2025

Nvidia might not launch its RTX 5000 graphics cards until the start of next year, at CES 2025.

This is at odds with many of the rumors thus far, which point to a late 2024 launch for the next-gen Blackwell GPUs, though there have been whispers of a ‘delay’ to 2025 (in other words, that Nvidia is pushing back the release schedule, in theory).

The latest word comes from well-known leaker Kopite7kimi on X who dropped a short post to suggest a CES 2025 reveal is now looking likely.

I think we won't see RTX 50 until CES.July 22, 2024

Another leaker, RedGamingTech (a YouTuber) also chimed in on the thread on X to say that this is what he’s been hearing too – and as we mentioned, there have been other whispers saying the late 2024 arrival may not happen after all for Blackwell.

Analysis: Is a 2024 launch now looking less likely?

Clearly, we shouldn’t read too much into a short tweet (are they still called tweets? – well, we’re still calling them that anyway). Especially as Kopite7kimi’s concise post isn’t couched in definitive terms (he ‘thinks’ this is the case).

Certainly, it’s not unfathomable for Nvidia to wait, by any means, as there’s no real rush to get the RTX 5090 and 5080 out (which are rumored to be the first two next-gen GPUs to arrive). After all, there’s no heat whatsoever from the competition right now – RDNA 4 is supposedly not arriving until early 2025 either. Besides, AMD will only have rival graphics cards in the mid-range anyway – they won’t be near the RTX 5080.

Also, Nvidia may want to prioritize Blackwell chips for AI usage, too, rather than sticking them in its top gaming graphics cards, so for the latter to be pushed back seems a not unreasonable prospect.

On the other hand, some rumors are still saying late 2024, and a recent leak from a laptop manufacturer indicated RTX 5000 mobile GPUs might arrive at CES 2025 – so desktop graphics cards would need to come out first in that case. (Even if they were only pushed out as a so-called ‘paper launch’ with little stock available).

However, we’ve got to admit, later in 2024 is looking a little shakier now, as time rolls on. Also, this does raise the interesting prospect of a double-reveal of Nvidia Blackwell and AMD RDNA 4 at CES 2025, even if they won’t be directly competing GPUs. Nvidia’s mid-to-lower-tier offerings for RTX 5000 are certainly not expected until 2025, and likely later in the year, not that early on – which is why there’s no rush for AMD, either.

Selling through enough existing current-gen stock is also going to be a concern for both GPU makers, to boot, and how that progresses as 2024 ticks by.

