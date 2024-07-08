Finally, Windows 11’s 24H2 update is going to fix a bunch of annoying bugs that make using the OS feel like a chore

Windows 11 is getting some fixes for various frustrating issues with stuttering in the interface here and there.

Windows Latest points out there are numerous problems around glitchy animations and generally sluggish loading when using certain parts of the desktop interface in Windows 11, both in testing, and in the release version of the OS. However, the good news is that the 24H2 update is bringing some fixes for all these gremlins when it’s rolled out later this year.

The problems witnessed in test builds of Windows 11 include freezing or stuttering with Task View previews and other UI elements. However, Microsoft has implemented a cure in the recent build 26100 (24H2 in the Release Preview Channel).

Microsoft observed: “This update addresses an issue believed to be the underlying cause of some Insiders noticing stutters in some animations recently (dropping frames), particularly with Task View.”

More broadly, Windows Latest notes that issues around sluggish or buggy animations are evident in older Windows 11 versions already out there. Furthermore, the tech site also highlights a glitch with the Quick Settings interface, which has been slow to appear when invoked on Windows 11 23H2 (or indeed older versions of the OS).

The Quick Settings panel itself may appear swiftly enough, but some elements may not actually become visible – and therefore usable – for a few seconds. Again though, with the 24H2 update this problem has been ironed out, we’re told.

Small bugs, but seriously annoying glitches

While these glitches might sound like little things – and indeed they are in the grand scheme of bugs, which can really mess with your PC in the worst cases – they are still wrinkles that can hamper the overall experience of using an operating system.

When you flit around from menu to menu in Windows 11, if, at times, you’re having to pause to wait for a panel of options to actually appear, it feels like using a piece of beta software more than anything else. And true, some of these problems are indeed only in testing right now – but not all of them, with others actually affecting the finished version of Windows 11.

A modern OS must not only look good – and Windows 11 has done some impressive work on that front – but it has to feel good, too, which means no unresponsive bits of interface ruining the smooth flow of navigating around the desktop. Still, at least these fixes are inbound now, and should be here before too long – we’re expecting the 24H2 update to arrive in September or thereabouts.

Note that the 24H2 update is not to be confused with Windows 11 24H2 as installed on Copilot+ PCs – the latter was needed for these Arm-based machines, but it doesn’t contain all the full fixes and features that’ll be delivered in September (in theory). Think of it as a barebones version, with the meat still to be added as an update when Microsoft finalizes everything for the 24H2 update (which is officially still in testing).