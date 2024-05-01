Nvidia asserts dominance over 'basic AI PCs' running NPUs with its GPU hardware

As the AI computing revolution hits its Apex, Nvidia has confidently stated that GPU technology is the way forward instead of dedicated NPUs in a new meeting.

As reported by Videocardz, a new meeting held by Nvidia about the "Premium AI PC" has seen Team Green confidently back its GPU technology against the current crop of NPUs hitting the scene. While "Basic AI" NPU-based machines are capable of up to 45 TOPs, through RTX, that can be expanded to 1,300+ TOPs (a 2,788% increase).

It's what's been described as the "iPhone moment of AI" where the technology has finally broken into the mainstream, much as Apple's handsets brought light to the smartphone. That's because AI has become a part of gaming, video production, productivity, development, and creativity, as well as everyday computing, too.

It's part of the AI Accelerator Landscape, as leaked by Benchlife.info, which states the company's intentions for Heavy AI cloud-based GPUs with "1000s of TOPs" and large-language scalable models. As for exactly what the "Premium AI PC" experience entails, it encompasses 500 games and software, and an optimized software stack.

What's more, Nvidia has cornered the market with an install base of over 100 million users across a myriad of devices. It's not exactly surprising news given the company's moves within the AI sector and stock explosion seen in the last year. That's to say nothing of DLSS which has been core to the user experience since 2018.

Essentially, the company is taking a victory lap over the burgeoning NPU market which is available in everything from Apple M3 silicon to Intel Meteor Lake processors. While the upcoming Intel Lunar Lake is rumored to launch with 100 TOPs with its NPU, that's simply dwarfed by what Nvidia is claiming from its "premium" user experience.

A glimpse of things to come at Computex

Nvidia has been making moves in the AI field with everything from upscaling in video games to local language chatbots with Chat with RTX, to robots using its tech. While the company has made some bold claims with its massive userbase, and theoretical throughput, these figures are likely just a taste of what's to come next month at Computex 2024.

It's not entirely surprising given the recent unveiling of Nvidia's Blackwell B200 die which has been dubbed: "the world's most powerful chip". Exactly how this factors into gaming remains to be seen with the company's rumored RTX 50 series coming at the end of the year. One thing's for sure, however, AI will play a part in the GPU line's future.