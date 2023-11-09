I test graphic cards for a living - here are the 4 best Black Friday deals I recommend buying now

With Black Friday deals coming in hot, some of the best graphics cards are getting some decent price cuts, including some fantastic deals on Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4000-series cards.

Both Best Buy and Newegg have some awesome deals on Gigabyte cards, like this Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Eagle OC for $1,059.99 at Best Buy or this Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 4070 for $549.94 at Newegg. Both cards come in at under Nvidia's MSRP for these cards, and in the case of the RTX 4080 Eagle OC, it's one of the cheapest Nvidia RTX 4080 cards I've seen (and goes a good way to ameliorating my biggest complaint in my Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 review).

I put graphics cards through some pretty rigorous testing, from gaming to creative content work, and the Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 are the best 4K graphics card for gaming and best 1440p graphics card that Nvidia's put out. They both score exceptionally well on my benchmark tests for their class, with the RTX 4080 averaging about 77 fps in 4K gaming, and the RTX 4070 averaging about 87 fps at 1440p. And that's not even factoring in their advanced features like DLSS 3, which lets these two GPUs provide exceptional frame rates in the best PC games.

These aren't the only GPU deals I've seen, so if you're looking for more, make sure to check out our Black Friday graphics card deals page for all the latest offerings we find as we find them.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for more offers in your region).

Today's best Black Friday graphics card deals

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Eagle OC: was $1,239.99 now $1,059.99 at Best Buy

The RTX 4080 is one of the best graphics cards going, but it's MSRP is ridiculous, so this deal on the Gigabyte Eagle OC variant brings the price on this exception GPU more in line.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Master: was $1,349.99 now $1,249.99 at Best Buy

One of the better premium graphics card options, the RTX 4080 Master from Gigabyte is gorgeous and powerful, making it a great addition to any gaming PC.

Gigabyte Eagle OC GeForce RTX 4080: was $1239.99 now $1,189.99 at Newegg

With this deal on the Gigabyte Eagle OC GeForce RTX 4080, you're saving about $50 off the Gigabyte card's original MSRP and still coming in under Nvidia's official price for the card, while also getting faster factory clocks for even better performance.

Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 4070: was $549.99 now $549.94 at Newegg

So this card is only technically discounted for its list price by five cents, which is nothing really, but its list price is noticeably cheaper than the base Nvidia RTX 4070's $599.99 MSRP, so you're still getting one of our best reviewed graphics cards of the year for a healthy discount.

More Black Friday graphics card deals

While these are some of the best graphics card deals we've come across, they're definitely not the only deals in town. Check out the latest offers we've found using our price comparison tool for all the best prices going right now.