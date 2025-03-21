AMD’s secret weapon against Nvidia seems to be stock – way more RX 9070 GPUs are rumored to be hitting shelves than RTX 5000 models

AMD is apparently getting 2x to 4x the amount of RX 9070 stock to retail, leaving Nvidia in the dust

An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)
  • Nvidia is getting some RTX 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070 stock to retail
  • However, a source at a major retailer claims AMD is pushing way more supply through, by a factor of 2x to 4x
  • The RTX 5090 is notable in not being mentioned, despite recent rumors that the Blackwell flagship GPU was due for a spike in supply

Nvidia’s RTX 5000 GPUs are at least seeing some stock come through, but the quantity is easily outgunned by AMD’s supply of RX 9070 graphics cards, we’re hearing via the grapevine.

This is Moore’s Law is Dead, who has a new YouTube video out that discusses, among other topics, the supply levels of these new GPUs.

The source the YouTuber spoke to is from a major online retailer, claiming that the outlet has got some RTX 5080, as well as RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 GPU stock in during the past week – so that’s a glimmer of something positive for the situation with Nvidia’s inventory, with some regular resupplying now underway.

However, AMD is apparently shipping a quantity of RDNA 4 graphics cards that’s at least double the amount of weekly Blackwell GPU shipments combined (in total) – and up to four times as much in some cases (varying week by week).

Obviously take this with plenty of caution, but it seems that Team Red is maintaining a consistent and sizeable lead over Nvidia in the GPU restocking race.

RX 9070 XT Supply | AMD Sound Wave Specs Leak | Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Performance - YouTube RX 9070 XT Supply | AMD Sound Wave Specs Leak | Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Performance - YouTube
Watch On

Analysis: A glimmer of hope for Nvidia, but it’s difficult to feel positive about Blackwell stock

At least there is more resupplying activity going on with Nvidia now, or so it seems, but if AMD really is quadrupling the amount of stock Team Green can muster in some weeks – with RX 9070 models arriving in fourfold quantities compared to the total of RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 shipments – that’s an eye-opening gulf.

Obviously, this is just chatter from a single retailer, which is a very limited view of the overall picture. But what we’ve seen of late more broadly is that AMD’s RDNA 4 GPUs are coming back into stock from time to time (we’re monitoring that closely), whereas Nvidia’s Blackwell models still appear to be vanishingly thin on the shelves. So, it’d be no surprise if AMD was shipping a lot more GPUs – something Team Red has already promised it would do, I might add. (A major UK retailer backs this up, too, as Overclockers says of RX 9070 XT restocking that “large shipments are expected in the next 1-2 weeks,” which sounds promising).

Of course, while RX 9070 models do seem to be arriving in more or less daily restocks, these graphics cards are disappearing very swiftly too, and AMD’s supply is still not meeting demand from gamers. But then, there appears to be a great deal of demand for RDNA 4, which is hardly surprising given all the negativity around Nvidia of late, and the glowing reviews that the RX 9070 XT has secured.

The upshot of all this could well be that AMD really starts to pull back GPU market share, and we’ve already seen hints that this is exactly what’s happening already, even at this early stage. If that continues, well, let’s say Nvidia has every reason to be worried, by the looks of how this is playing out.

Finally, what’s also notable here is that Nvidia’s RTX 5090 isn’t even mentioned in the leak from that major retailer, so the online store isn’t getting any fresh stock of the Blackwell flagship. It’s a niche GPU anyway, granted, but there were rumors that a spike in supply was due for the RTX 5090 come the end of March – and with not much of the month left, nothing’s doing (literally).

Is an uptick in RTX 5090, and other Blackwell stock, from Nvidia just around the corner? Well, maybe, but it’s difficult to feel very positive about that idea – although at least some inventory is now coming through, even if it’s apparently underwhelming in comparison to what AMD has rolling off the RDNA 4 production lines.

Darren Allan

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

