Epic clearance deal: get the Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop at a record-low price before it's gone for good

I've always been a big fan of the Asus Zephyrus G14 and right now is a superb time to consider picking up this premium gaming laptop as Best Buy has it on sale for a record-low price of just $1,099 (was $1,599).

With a lightweight 14-inch design, a stunning 3K OLED display, and impressively powerful specs for such a small machine, it's easy to recommend the G14 if you want something that's a little fancier than the usual cheap gaming laptop.

This particular configuration features an RTX 4060 graphics card, Ryzen 9 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which is plenty for most games at 1080p. The G14's OLED display is capable of an impressive 3.5k resolution but note that you may struggle to run all games smoothly if you go for Ultra/Max settings on those really demanding titles.

Still, this is an amazing deal on a laptop that's just at home with demanding work and production tasks as it is gaming. While not listed as so, this is almost certainly a clearance deal in all but name.

Now the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 are officially here, gaming laptops carrying the next generation are already being listed on Best Buy so the retailer is likely clearing out stock. Based on this, I'd say it's worth picking this one up sooner rather than later if you're interested.

Asus Zephyrus G14 on sale at Best Buy

Asus Zephyrus G14: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD It's easy to recommend this Asus Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy with its massive $500 price cut. Not only do you get a decent line-up of an RTX 4060, Ryzen 9 chipset, and 1TB SSD, but this machine also features a stunningly sleek 14-inch form factor and a high-end OLED display. While it's highly likely that a new iteration with an RTX 5060 will crop up soon, I'd still recommend this exceptional machine for anyone who wants a premium gaming laptop on a relatively reasonable budget.

With this RTX 4000 series gaming laptop you'll miss out on some of the latest bells and whistles from Nivida but I'd still say this deal is a clear winner when it comes to outright value. Note, if you want something a little more powerful, then there are also some superb higher-end gaming laptop deals available right now that are definitely worth checking out.

Other excellent gaming laptop deals today

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a machine that looks as good as it runs, then this Asus Zephyrus G16 at Best Buy is a fantastic choice. Not only is it the recipient of a massive discount, but the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and gorgeous high-end design makes this a surprisingly great value choice at this price point. While it's not incredibly powerful, this machine is strong enough to easily max out the graphical settings of most games on its 165Hz 1080p display.