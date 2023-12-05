These personalized gift ideas are the perfect Christmas presents for gamers

Struggling to find the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? Then these personalized gaming gadgets could be ideal.

As you might be aware, many gamers aren't exactly the shy, retiring type - and especially if they are playing competitive multiplayer games online, or streaming their gameplay to an audience, no matter how big or small, they'll want to get their name out there.

We're not talking about their actual name, however, but rather the online handle that they use when playing games or on social media. If you have that, then making them their own branded merch for Christmas will definitely get you in their good books.

Personalized gaming gift ideas

Personalized RGB LED Gaming Mouse Pad: $22.99 + 20% off at Amazon

A gaming mousemat (also known as a mouse pad) can give gamers a competitive edge by improving reaction times and upping the responsiveness of the mouse. Of course, gamers also love RGB lighting, and you're able to personalize the mouse pad with text and images that you upload when you order. Make sure to tick the voucher box to get 20% off your order.

zouwii RGB LED Game Station Console Controller Holder: $35.99 at Amazon

This cool-looking controller and headset holder doesn't just keep your accessories safe and easy to reach, but it can light up in a choice of colors (you choose which color when you order) and it can be engraved with the name of your choice.

Custom Neon Signs for Wall Decor: $24.99 at Amazon

Spruce up a gamer's bedroom or living room with these custom neon signs. You can choose what they say, and they look fantastic when hung on a wall. For budding streamers, you could have their account name glowing behind them, making their streams more professional looking and eye-catching.

V-Moda Crossfade 3 Wireless headphones: $299.99 at V-Moda

If you really feel like pushing the boat out this Christmas, then the excellent V-Moda Crossfade 3 Wireless headphones will make a perfect gift. They sound brilliant and have exceptional sound quality, and best of all, you can customise the shields that cover each ear cup with your own design. Until January 1, 2023, adding custom designs to the shields is free of charge.

These are a few ideas for customized gifts you can buy this Holiday season. A customized gift is a unique way of telling someone you care, and they're sure to appreciate the thought. When playing online games or streaming, these customized accessories can help further their brand and identity as well.

