2024 Australian PC Awards winners: the best of the best in PC

The time has come for the big reveal – as today we’re announcing the 2024 winners across all categories of the Australian PC Awards!

After exhaustive testing, comparisons, benchmarking and taking into account value, innovation, quality and features, we have our winners. Everything important that goes inside a PC, connects to a PC, or is important to the PC has been rated by the team of experts at TechRadar, PC Gamer APC and PC PowerPlay.

If you’re looking for an upgrade – this is the list you want. And if you’re planning a complete new rig, well you can’t go wrong with choosing the gear here. Maybe you already run something we’ve awarded, in which case you are 100% entitled to feel chuffed about your wise purchase.

The team here extends a big congratulations to all the winners, highly recommended and finalists. If it’s on a list here, it’s good gear!

Words by Ben Mansill, Joel Burgess and Chris Szewczyk.