Dell's TechFest sale is live: save up to $800 on Alienware and G15 gaming laptops

The official Dell store has launched a massive TechFest sale this week that features some fantastic options for gaming laptops. Right now, for example, you can get up to $800 off premium Alienware and G-Series laptops with some of the best deals we've seen since Black Friday.

I've listed the three best gaming laptop deals available in the Dell TechFest sale just below - starting with this G15 for $899 (was $1,149). This particular listing isn't the cheapest option in the sale but I think this RTX 4060 model is better bang for the buck than the baseline RTX 4050 model for $799. For just $100 more you get a much, much more powerful graphics card - enough to warrant the upgrade, in my opinion.

Two more highlights include the Alienware M16 for $1,599 was $1,949 and the Alienware X14 R2 for $1,599 was $1,899. Of the two, the M16 is the much more powerful machine with its potent RTX 4070 graphics card but don't discount the X14 R2. If you're looking for a lightweight machine that's easily portable then this premium 14-inch machine is a fantastic choice.

Check out more details on these three recommended gaming laptop deals just down below - or view the entire Dell TechFest sale right here.

Gaming laptop deals at Dell

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,149 now $899.99 at Dell

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB The cheapest of our recommended gaming laptop deals at Dell today - this G15 is a great option if you're looking for outright bang for the buck. At $899, this one is a fair -price considering you're getting a potent combination of an RTX 4060 graphics card and a recent Ryzen 7 chipset alongside 16GB of RAM. Combined, you'll get decent performance out of this machine if you're targeting 1080p resolutions.

Alienware M16 gaming laptop: was $1,949 now $1,599.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700HX

Graphics card: RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB If you've got your sights set on a premium Alienware gaming laptop, our favorite deal in the entire Dell sale is on this RTX 4070-equipped M16. At $1,599, this one is fairly priced for a machine with such a powerful graphics card - and it's also loaded with a decent 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and 1TB SSD. While not as portable as some of the options out there right now, this 16-inch machine is the perfect choice for 1440p gaming.

Alienware X14 R2 gaming laptop: was $1,899 now $1,599.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB If you'd prefer something a little more portable, check out this Alienware X14 R2 in the current Dell sale. This one isn't quite as powerful as the M16 above but it manages to pack in a Core i7 chipset and RTX 4060 into a super sleek 14-inch chassis. Subsequently, it's a great fit if you need something light and easily carriable that doesn't skimp too heavily on the gaming performance.

