14900K vs 7950X3D: putting the best processors on the market to the test

If you’re weighing up 14900K vs 7950X3D then you need to ask yourself an important question. It all comes down to whether or not you want the highest amount of cores clocked at the fastest speeds or want to rely on different tricks aimed at making gaming faster.

While the Intel Core i9-14900K doesn’t do much to push the needle forward compared to its predecessor, there’s no denying the raw technical prowess on display. Offering best in class performance with no price increase over the last iteration, this model should be a homerun against other Intel chips and its competition, but there really isn’t much new here to convert anyone who’s already running bleeding-edge Raptor Lake.

It’s a case of iteration over innovation with the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D as well. The second generation of 3D V-Cache processors from Team Red, this CPU ups the L3 Cache for improved gaming performance on a lower TDP for more efficient performance. At the time of its release at the beginning of 2023 we described it as the “everything that a gamer could have hoped for” as it retook the lead from Intel’s Raptor Lake models from late last year.

But that was then, and there’s a whole new generation of Intel processors to contend with. Is everything we said about the 7950X3D still true? That’s why we’re comparing 14900K vs 7950X3D on their price, technical specifications, and performance to help you find out which model is right for your next build. For the non-3D variant, we’re also comparing 14900K vs 7950X , too.

14900K vs 7950X3D: Price

There’s no getting around the fact that whether you’re considering the Intel Core i9-14900K or the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, that they’re going to cost you a pretty penny. The 14th Gen i9 CPU’s price remains unchanged from its predecessor, the 13900K , with its $589 / £448 / AU$854 sticker price. It’s the most expensive processor available from Team Blue, but the ceiling doesn’t stop here.

That’s because the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D currently retails for $699 / £531 / AU$1,014 making it the priciest consumer-grade processor for gaming on the market right now. As a frame of reference, that’s considerably more expensive than the 7950X which debuted last year at $599 / £455 / AU$869. That’s an increase of $100 / £83 / AU$160 to be specific (or about 16%).

Whether or not the AMD Ryzen 9 79050X3D justifies its high price tag will be tested later on, but for now we can analyze the hardware as it stands. Intel’s latest flagship is 24 cores and 32 threads with AMD’s refresh running 16 cores and 32 threads. Considering the cheaper price point of the Intel chip and the higher core count, the 14900K takes the lead in terms of value for money here.

Winner: Intel Core i9-14900K

14900K vs 7950X3D: Specs & features

Both the 14900K and the 7950X3D are incredibly powerful top-end processors for gaming, but they have many differences that set them apart. For a start, the 14th-Gen i9 is iterative on the previous Raptor Lake hardware with the AM5 socket and 125W TDP.

In contrast, the 7950X3D drops the TDP down from the original’s 170W to 125W and lowers the base clock speed of the first iteration with its reliance on added L3 Cache. Here’s the technical specs fully explored in detail.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Core i9-14900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D specs Header Cell - Column 0 Intel Core i9-14900K AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Performance Cores 8 16 Efficiency Cores 16 — Threads 32 32 P-Core Base Clock 3.20GHz 4.20GHz P-Core Boost Clock 5.90GHz 5.70GHz E-Core Base Clock 2.20GHz — E-Core Boost Clock 4.40GHz — L3 Cache 36MB 128MB TDP 125W 120W Motherboard Socket LGA 1700 AM5

While the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D boasts a higher clock speed and more cores aimed at pure performance, the Intel Core i9-14900K takes the win for its eight additional cores and lower price tag overall.

Winner: Intel Core i9-14900K

14900K vs 7950X3D: Performance

This is what it all comes down with 14900K vs 7950X3D, how each bleeding-edge chip performs. In our synthetic benchmarks, the 14900K takes the lead with the bulk of single core benchmarks including Geekbench 6.1, 3D Mark CPU profile, and single-threaded PassMark.

However, that’s not to count out the 7950X3D that holds its own in the overall PassMark CPU Mark. Team Blue takes this one. It goes to show how those eight extra cores can make all the difference.

Productivity tasks see a similar advantage with the Intel Core i9-14900K coming out on top against the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D. In total, there’s a performance difference of up to 14% in Team Blue’s favor.