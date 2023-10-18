14900K vs 7950X: Intel and AMD's flagship CPUs go head to head

Intel Core i9-14900K $599 at Amazon Efficiency Cores: 16

If you’re in the market to build a bleeding-edge gaming PC in 2023 then you’ll want to compare 14900K vs 7950X. Team Blue and Team Red have all-star options for those power-users after enthusiast-grade performance, and we’re comparing them based on our own in-house testing to help you make the right call.

Both CPUs can be considered the best processors of their respective generation with leading performance where it matters most. We’ve said excellent things about the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X in our 4.5-star review saying that: “team Red retakes the lead with its best CPU ever” so Intel certainly has its work cut out for it. However, this chipset launched a year ago, with the Intel Core i9-14900K fresh on the scene, so the script could be flipped.

Let’s get one thing straight, processors are an investment and this is especially true at the top-end of the pricing spectrum. After all, if you’re thinking of spending up to $600 / £450 / AU$870 on a single component then it needs to justify its price tag with strong results. That’s why we’re going in-depth to compare 14900K vs 7950X so you can make an informed purchasing decision, because it’s not quite as straightforward as it may seem on the surface.

14900K vs 7950X: Price

The flagship offerings from Intel and AMD don’t exactly come cheap, so keep that in mind when pricing up 14900K vs 7950X from the jump. You can expect to pay $589 / £448 / AU$854 for the Intel Core i9-14900K, which is the same price as the previous-generation Intel Core i9-13900K from last year in the US, the UK, and Australia.

In comparison, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X currently retails for $599 / £455 / AU$869 making it the more expensive of the two, albeit not by much. There’s about a 2% price difference between the two top-end CPUs. A key point of comparison for both models in terms of price comparison is the cost of upgrading, that’s because AMD’s latest runs on the new AM5 socket and exclusively requires the best DDR5 RAM . This is opposed to the 14900K which uses the same LGA 1700 socket as the two previous generations with the choice of the latest RAM and DDR4 memory, too.

As for which chipset offers the best value for money, the answer isn’t as clear as with other processor comparisons. Given their near identical pricing in the US, the UK, and Australia, it all comes down to the price-to-performance, which we’ll get into further down the page. In short, though, you’re getting more cores and a higher total boost clock with the 14900K overall, so Intel’s newest model takes the edge in this respect.

Winner: Intel Core i9-14900K

14900K vs 7950X: Specs & features

There are sweeping architectural differences between the Intel Core i9-14900K and the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with the former being the third-generation hybrid architecture, and the latter being built on the all new Zen 4 5nm process. Below we’ve outlined all the differences from total core count, clock speeds, threads, TDP, and everything else you need to know at a glance.

The main takeaways here are that the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X runs faster straight out of the box with 16 cores all clocked at 4.5 GHz, with the potential to get as fast as 5.7 GHz. In contrast, Intel uses the P-cores and E-cores, with them both working in tandem with varying clock speeds. The base clock speed of both is considerably lower than AMD’s offering, but the third-generation P-cores can go as high as 6.0 GHz under limited circumstances, but normally max out at 5.6GHz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Core i9-14900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X specs Header Cell - Column 0 Intel Core i9-14900K AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Performance Cores 8 16 Efficiency Cores 16 0 Threads 32 32 P-Core Base Clock 3.20GHz 3.50GHz P-Core Boost Clock 5.60GHz 5.10GHz E-Core Base Clock 2.20GHz N/A E-Core Boost Clock 4.40GHz N/A L3 Cache 36MB 80MB TDP 125W 170W Socket LGA 1700 LGA 1700 Max Temp 100ºC 95ºC

Winner: Intel Core i9-14900K

14900K vs 7950X: Performance

This is what it all comes down to in terms of 14900K vs 7950X, how both of the leading processors from both companies compare performance wise. In our industry-standard synthetic benchmarks, there isn’t a clear winner across the board as each chip boasts advantages in single-core and multi-core tests.

Generally speaking, Intel’s offering was stronger in single-core performance, but the added speed of the 7950X’s 16-cores meant that multi-core tasks were stronger in some cases. It is pretty close to call, but there’s around a 13% difference in favor of Intel in many instances.

Things become far clearer with the productivity performance of the 14900K vs 7950X as the far greater core count of the 14th Gen i9 CPU means that Intel’s latest model comes out on top. The 7950X doesn’t do bad at all, but can’t quite compete with Team Blue having an 8% advantage.