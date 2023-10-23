Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed review: lighter and better for gaming

Looking for a powerful, ultra-lightweight gaming mouse is easier than ever these days, and Logitech G just threw another hat in the ring with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed. It’s pricey for a mouse and its feet aren’t ideal for some surfaces, but its speedy performance, light weight, and long battery life makes it a strong contender.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed: Two-minute review

Though its name can be a mouthful, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed makes everything else easy-breezy for users. Logitech G took one of the best gaming mice ever and improved on it in many ways, from its weight and charging port to its sensor, while keeping the bits that already made it a crowd-favorite.

Being one of the most lightweight gaming mice isn’t its only accolade – although shedding 3g off its predecessor’s weight is nonetheless impressive. It’s a speedy and long-lasting one too, and focusing more on its performance and longevity also allows it a no-frills look that makes it easy to fit in any setup, whether or not you’re into flashy RGB.

As its name implies, this is a wireless gaming mouse that uses Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology for connectivity. That means that you won’t have to put up with cables snagging when gaming.

If the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed looks to you very similar to the original though, that’s because Logitech G has largely kept the same simple minimalist design. That’s alright, in my opinion. It may be the era of maximalism, but that’s not necessary here. It’s also kept the same USB receiver garage at the bottom to keep that USB receiver safe, with the same round magnetic door that conveniently snaps in place, as well as the same five buttons, the same smooth-to-touch matte shell, and the same supportive form that makes it ideal for both claw and palm grippers.

That smooth finish may not be everyone’s cup of tea, as some gamers need a bit of texture for proper grippage – if only Logitech G had replicated the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed’s grippy finish. However, stuck-on grips are included in the box that aren’t too shabby as alternatives. And all five buttons are within easy reach, even for someone like me who’s got small hands, so you can rest assured that you’re gaming comfortably.

Just like the original, there’s no Powercore module (the wireless charging puck) included, even though you can still swap out the magnetic garage door for it for wireless charging. If you already have Logitech’s Powerplay wireless charging system, then you’re all set. If not, you’ll have to spend more for that convenience, which isn’t great considering this mouse is already expensive.

There are some design improvements thrown in, however. The most welcome of them is the USB-C charging port that replaced that antiquated and frankly annoying microUSB port. And again, its weight dropped from 63g of the original to merely 60g. Finally, apart from the black and white color options, there’s also a pink one for those trying to stray from neutral shades.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed delivers a faster and more precise performance over its predecessor. That’s all thanks to its 2,000Hz polling rate and a new HERO 2 sensor that offers up to 32,000 DPI (a jump from 1,000Hz polling rate and up to 25,600 DPI).

Admittedly, those numbers, which you can set and adjust via the Logitech G Hub, are more than what most regular gamers need, but they do mean that this gaming mouse can more than keep up during fast-paced games and battles when you’re being overwhelmed by enemies, making it future-proofed. While I’m far from a competitive gamer, it’s proven more than capable when I’m playing CS:GO and Doom Eternal.

I do have a couple of minor quibbles, however. Sadly, zero-additive PTFE mouse feet, while delivering impeccable maneuverability on some surfaces, don’t glide easily on others. I found that although they’re great on gaming mouse pads and mats, they feel fiddly on bare desks. On top of that, the lower arch of the mouse isn’t as supportive for palm grippers; wrist fatigue is real after a couple of hours.

However, the mouse makes up for it in longevity. With up to 95 hours of battery life on a single charge, you’re getting almost two weeks of gaming every day for eight hours per day. That tracks as I didn’t have to recharge once during my two-week testing period.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed: Price & availability

How much does it cost? $159 / £149 / AU$299

$159 / £149 / AU$299 When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

All those improvements will cost you. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed is slightly more expensive than its predecessor at $159 / £149 / AU$299. That’s around the same price as the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro, which has a base polling rate of 1,000Hz (upgradable to 4,000Hz with the Razer Hyperpolling wireless dongle), up to 30,000 DPI, and up to 90 hours battery life.

That price tag is admittedly a little steep for a gaming mouse, but if you’re looking for a fast-performing wireless mouse that lasts a while, it’s a great investment. However, if you can’t afford it, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless offers 1,000Hz polling rate, up to 26,000 DPI, and an impressive 100-hour battery life for just $89.99 / £94.99 / AU$149.

Value: 4 / 5

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Interface: Wired, Lightspeed Wireless Ergonomics: Right-handed symmetrical Buttons: 5 DPI: Up to 32,000 Switches: LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches Weight: 2.12oz (60g)

Should you buy the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed?

Buy it if...

You need a fast and long-lasting wireless gaming mouse

It delivers speed and accurate performance, making it ideal for competitive and fast-paced gaming.

You prefer a lightweight mouse

It’s not the most lightweight wireless gaming mouse, but it is one of the lightest. If you want something light, this is a strong contender.

You hate charging your wireless peripherals

This has up to 90 hours of battery life on a single charge, which means you won’t have to charge that often.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a budget

It is a pretty expensive investment, and there are cheaper under $100 / £100 alternatives available.

You prefer a gaming mouse with more heft

If you’re one of the many gamers who aren’t comfortable with lightweight mice, you should give this one a skip.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Price: $159 / £149 / AU$299 $69.99 / £69.99 / AU$124.95 $89.99 / £94.99 / AU$149 Interface: Wired, Lightspeed Wireless Wired, Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Wired, Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless Ergonomics: Right-handed Right-handed Right-hand symmetrical Buttons: 5 6 6 DPI: Up to 32,000 Up to 30,000 Up to 26,000 Switches: LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 HyperX switches Weight: 2.12oz (60g) 2.22oz (63g) 2.15oz (61g)

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro delivers impeccable performance, excellent ergonomics, gravity-defying weight, and a long battery life. Read our full Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro review

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless

It has the same lightweight design as the more premium options while doing things like battery life and connectivity better. Read our full HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless review

How I tested the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed

Tested the mouse for a couple of weeks

Used it for playing PC games as well as for work

I spent two weeks testing the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Lightspeed, dedicating a few hours each night for gaming so I could put this gaming mouse through its paces. In the daytime, I used it as my main mouse for work.

To test it, I played a few games with it, from a couple of fast-paced titles to more leisurely-paced games, getting a feel for its buttons, ergonomics, and performance. I made sure to utilize the G Hub software to customize settings and gave it a full charge before I began testing so I could accurately assess its battery life.

I’ve been testing and reviewing PC gaming peripherals for about 10 years now. Not only do I have plenty of experience with them, but I know what makes the best ones tick and can intuitively tell you which ones are not worth your time and money.

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

First reviewed October 2023