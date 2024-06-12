This Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook for $349 is the best budget laptop deal available now

If you're after a cheap laptop you can easily find a Chromebook for under $350, but the more powerful Chromebook Plus laptops typically land around the $500 range. However, Best Buy has changed all that with this excellent value-for-money offer that means you can get a Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus for $349 (was $499).

The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus was one of the first Chromebook Plus devices that Google pushed as part of its newest certification initiative. Chromebook Plus laptops typically cost more than other Chromebooks because of the higher standards they need to meet - including HD screens, 1080p resolution webcams, faster processing speeds, and more memory than average.

The fact you can get all of those performance-boosting extras and improvements in a device for around $350 is a bargain well worth grabbing if you need a reasonably powerful everyday laptop.

Today's best Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus deal

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus Laptop meets all the standards outlined in Google's Chromebook Plus certification, including at least 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an HD display with a built-in webcam and microphone. It also goes further by including a 13th generation Intel Core i3 processor that boosts performance even further making it more than capable of handling general tasks and light everyday use. Its 14-inch rotatable screen and portability make it an ideal device for working on the go, too.

As a Chromebook Plus laptop, the Lenovo Flex 5i meets all certification requirements. It runs on a 13th gen Intel Core i3 processor, with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Its 14-inch screen supports full HD and includes a 1080p webcam with noise-reducing microphone for video calls.

The Lenovo Flex 5i gets its name from its 2-in-1 design, so you can use it as a laptop or flip the screen around to put it in tablet mode. Its thin, lightweight design makes it an easy pack for work trips or cafe work, so long as you stick to simple work like web browsing or writing.

At the end of 2023, TechRadar predicted that 2024 would be the best year ever for Chromebooks.

We also have a list of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks that can transform from a laptop into a tablet and vice versa. While we think this great value budget laptop can't be beaten, you can also check out our list of best Chromebook deals for more of today's top offers.