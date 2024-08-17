Lenovo's next Chromebook could be a powerhouse fueled by artificial intelligence

Lenovo is working on two new AI-powered Chromebook tablets collectively codenamed Ciri. That is what news site Chrome Unboxed claims after tracking the devices on two “public repositories” – cros.tech and Chromium Dash – which pull their info from Google servers. According to the publication, an official reveal may be happening soon.

The tablet will reportedly be known as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet and serve as a direct follow-up to the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. Like the previous generation, it has a detachable 11-inch display that can be removed from its accompanying keyboard.

It’ll run on the recently launched MediaTek Kompanio 838 SoC (system on a chip) which is referred to as the MT8188G in Chromium Dash. This is the real star of the show since it's an ARM-based chipset that houses its own “dedicated AI processor, the NPU 650.” NPUs, or neural processing units, boost hardware performance across the board.

AI power

Chrome Unboxed states it’ll enable high-quality multimedia as well as “more interactive and intelligent applications.” MediaTek's marketing material also highlights key performance measures, such as the chip’s ability to send video signals up to two 4K displays simultaneously, plus “premium imaging” processing to show off vibrant colors on screen. The manufacturer even points out that the Kompanio 838 allows laptops to enjoy a long battery life.

The second tablet mentioned earlier is an EDU model for schools. There’s almost no information about this divide within the repositories apart from its existence. It is expected to have similar hardware, although it could likely be made more durable and withstand drops.

Missing software

As interesting as Lenovo’s upcoming Chromebook may be, there is some potentially bad news surrounding it. Chrome Unbox points out in another report that it isn’t a member of the Chromebook Plus series.

Laptops in that line enjoy superior performance above the average Chromebook. On one hand, this isn’t a significant issue as Lenovo’s machine could be just as good, maybe even better, than a Chromebook Plus, thanks to the MediaTek chipset. However, it does mean users will not have access to the series' exclusive features.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Magic Editor, Generative Backgrounds, and support for Adobe Photoshop could be absent on the future Chromebook Duet. Of course, we don’t know this for sure. Lenovo’s device is still under development and will be for a while longer. Be sure to take everything from this report with a grain of salt as things can always change.

Be sure to check TechRadar's list of the best Chromebooks for 2024.