You can now talk to Microsoft Copilot Voice in 40 more languages

Microsoft’s Copilot Voice has been upgraded with 40 new languages

The AI has also improved its real-time responses

Microsoft wants to encourage people to engage with Copilot in their everyday lives

Microsoft Copilot Voice has become a lot more cosmopolitan. The AI assistant has added support for 40 new languages and improved its real-time responses in a bid to make conversations feel more natural and comfortable for users.

Copilot Voice debuted in October, adding a vocal component to the AI, but with more power than the previous standard form of voice assistant. It can handle multi-turn conversations, recognize interruptions, and even adjust its tone based on emotional cues. It’s also free, which is a pretty big selling point in a world where AI subscriptions are becoming the norm. OpenAI has Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT, while Google’s Gemini Live offers its vocal interface.

The expanded language support is a big deal, especially for users outside of English-speaking markets. Whether you’re switching between languages or simply want an assistant who understands your native tongue better, this is a welcome change. This also points to Microsoft's strategy for making Copilot more of an international AI assistant through the Voice feature.

Speedy speech

Another key improvement is in real-time information retrieval. Voice assistants have always had a slight lag when pulling information from the web, often leaving users waiting while the AI “thinks.” With this update, Copilot Voice is now much faster and more responsive when answering questions, making interactions feel smoother and more natural. No more awkward pauses while you wait for an answer to a simple question.

The update also highlights Microsoft's efforts to enhance Copilot's place as a digital assistant, not just a glorified search engine. Copilot Voice might succeed after the failure of Cortana as Microsoft's AI voice assistant. The gap between what people expect from an AI assistant and what they actually get is closing, and voice AI tools will likely be a major facet.

