I desperately want this Opera AI feature to come to Chrome and fix my tabs nightmare

Google and Microsoft may be pushing AI advancements with their Gemini and Bing chatbots, but when it comes to web browsers Chrome and Edge might be trailing behind a lesser known alternative following a new content drop. We’re of course talking about Opera One, which just got a new AI tab management tool to help those of you who currently have far too many open.

The Opera One assistant Aria can be used like other AI chatbots – using prompts to generate written responses like a content plan for your next stream or an on-the-fly DnD character – and it can also help manage your actual web browsing. Which is where the newly added Tab Commands come in.

You can ask Aria to help group your tabs so they’re better organized, linking together tabs based on the website, or you can ask Aria to close all but certain tabs – like those long-forgotten pages you haven’t visited in a day.

And best of all, Opera says these new tab commands won’t sacrifice your privacy if you try them out. According to Opera only the prompt is ever processed by servers, no information about the tabs themselves leaves your device.

(Image credit: Opera)

How to use Opera AI tab management

Unfortunately the new feature isn't available in the public or mobile release of Opera One, but it's not too much hassle to give it a try today if you don't want to wait for it.

You’ll need to download the developer stream of Opera for desktop. Just head to official page and hit the button, you don't need any developer credentials to give it a whirl.

Once you’ve installed the Developer version of Opera One you can access the AI tab management tools either by opening the Command Line (by Ctrl + / on Windows and Cmd + / on Mac) or right clicking a tab and selecting ‘AI Tab Management’ if you have five or more tabs open.

There's no word yet on when similar abilities will make it to Opera's rivals, but given that AI is the main focus for so much oif the tech industry we wouldn't be surprised if other entires in our best web browser list started to follow Opera One's lead.