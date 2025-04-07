ChatGPT subscribers are getting frustrated with Sora restrictions and OpenAI outages – and I can't blame them

News
By published

Is ChatGPT becoming too popular for its own good?

A laptop showing OpenAI Sora and a dog sitting at a table surrounded by fire
(Image credit: OpenAI / Future)
  • OpenAI Sora's video generation is still unavailable for new accounts
  • The restrictions follow a week of regular outages affecting all ChatGPT users
  • OpenAI says it's currently "experiencing heavy traffic"

ChatGPT is having both a great and terrible start to the month, depending on who you ask. While OpenAI is excited about the popularity of new features like its new native image generation, ChatGPT Plus subscribers are growing increasingly frustrated with the restrictions and patchy performance caused by the chatbot's new wave of popularity – and I'm among them.

Last week, ChatGPT had one its worst periods for outages. While they were mostly short-lived issues, the consistent problems (usually starting at 9am ET / 2pm BST) led to some understandable grumbling from subscribers who saw the gates to ChatGPT's new native image generation flung open to hordes of free users.

As I type, OpenAI's status page again says the company is "experiencing issues" and Downdetector is showing small spikes in reports – though nothing on the scale of last week, fortunately.

The sheer scale of last week's surge was revealed by OpenAI's COO Brad Lightcap on X (formerly Twitter), who said that "over 130m users have generated 700m+ (!) images since last Tuesday".

He added that "we appreciate your patience as we try to serve everyone", which was a slightly more sympathetic take compared to CEO Sam Altman's more matter-of-fact statement that "you should expect new releases from OpenAI to be delayed, stuff to break, and for service to sometimes be slow as we deal with capacity challenges". In other words, deal with it because we're putting our foot on the gas.

But while minor outages are understandable, the less obvious impacts of OpenAI's rapid scaling this month are causing more frustration. Something that hasn't been made very clear, other than in help articles, is that OpenAI Sora video generation still isn't available for new accounts over a week from when it was "temporarily disabled".

A number of people have signed up for ChatGPT Plus, some even for its $200 a month Pro tier, unaware that the feature isn't available. It doesn't just affect new subscribers either – if (like me) you're an existing subscriber who hasn't yet used Sora, you can't use it for videos right now either (only images, like the one above).

OpenAI's explanation on its help pages is that it's currently "experiencing heavy traffic" and that Sora video generation is only "temporarily" unavailable. But it's unfortunate that key Sora pages, like its one for pricing, don't mention these limitations. I've asked OpenAI for an update on when this restriction might be lifted and will update this story if I hear back.

The ChatGPT balancing act

While these ChatGPT issues are still relatively minor in the grand scheme of what it can still do, the frustration of paying users isn't soothed by the noises coming from OpenAI's top brass – who are consistently crowing about how many users are melting its GPUs, and the new features that'll presumably worsen its capacity issues soon.

Over the weekend, Sam Altman excitedly posted about "the list of what we are planning to launch in the next few months". Well, ChatGPT subscribers will be hoping that list is topped by new GPU and server capacity that can more reliably handle its influx of new users – and also deliver its full set of advertised features.

At the risk of sounding like a spoiled airline passenger complaining about the lack of free peanuts during the miracle of transatlantic flight, OpenAI does need to keep one eye on its paying subscribers, even as it keeps the other on growing its global user base.

After all, the AI competition is hot, and Google Gemini is pulling ahead in some areas while DeepSeek and Manus AI are offering increasingly tempting alternatives for some tasks. That explains why OpenAI has thrown off the shackles and recently tweaked its rulebook to broaden its appeal. But ChatGPT subscribers will be hoping this expansion doesn't come at the expense of the quality of the experience that made them sign up in the first place.

You might also like

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson
Senior news editor

Mark is TechRadar's Senior news editor. Having worked in tech journalism for a ludicrous 17 years, Mark is now attempting to break the world record for the number of camera bags hoarded by one person. He was previously Cameras Editor at both TechRadar and Trusted Reviews, Acting editor on Stuff.tv, as well as Features editor and Reviews editor on Stuff magazine. As a freelancer, he's contributed to titles including The Sunday Times, FourFourTwo and Arena. And in a former life, he also won The Daily Telegraph's Young Sportswriter of the Year. But that was before he discovered the strange joys of getting up at 4am for a photo shoot in London's Square Mile. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artificial intelligence
Meta AI

Meta launches new Llama 4 AI for all your apps, but it still feels limited compared to what ChatGPT and Gemini can do
Quake II Copilot Gaming Experience

Microsoft Copilot just generated an AI version of one of the most iconic shooters of all time, and you can play it for free
Racks of servers inside a data center.

Does Microsoft know something we don't? Tech giant cools down on AI data center investment as another report claims company pullbacks
See more latest
Most Popular
Racks of servers inside a data center.
Does Microsoft know something we don't? Tech giant cools down on AI data center investment as another report claims company pullbacks
An image of the Apple emoji keyboard on an iPhone
Apple has introduced 8 new emojis with iOS 18.4 - here they are, ranked from best to worst
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live coverage.
Nintendo of America president says 'tariffs were not factored into the price' of the Switch 2 and weighs in on the price of games
Laptop screen with red background and a warning sign in the middle
Still using WinRAR? It has a worrying security flaw that could let hackers hijack your Windows device
The titular Thunderbolts teams standing in the building formerly known as Avengers Tower in Marvel&#039;s Thunderbolts movie
New Marvel trailer for Thunderbolts* shines a spotlight on its main villain, and he looks and sounds even worse than Thanos
The Python banner logo on a computer screen running a code editor.
Malicious Python packages are stealing vital data, and have been downloaded thousands of times already
Samsung Galaxy S25 home screen with Now Brief widget
Your Samsung Galaxy S25 just got a huge free Gemini upgrade that gives your AI assistant eyes
Characters wearing light suits in Tron: Ares
Disney's cult sci-fi saga reboot is back with a Tron: Ares trailer that sees the sequel leave the Grid
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
PoisonSeed campaign hijacks business CRM and email accounts to send out huge amounts of spam
BenQ PD2700U in a home office showing the Windows background
Windows 11’s rumored Start menu redesign could mean it eats up a huge chunk of desktop space for some users – although it can be tamed