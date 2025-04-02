ChatGPT has added a sarcastic voice called Monday

Monday is available to ChatGPT Plus and Free tier members

I tested out Monday's sarcasm, so you don't have to

OpenAI just launched a new ChatGPT voice called Monday, and it's the sarcastic co-worker you don't really want to talk to in AI form.

You know the ones, the kind of person that's always sighing out loud, doesn't really want to be in the office, and has a reason to moan about everything? Well, if you need more of that person in your life, ChatGPT can now fill the void.

Available as part of Advanced Voice Mode and in text, Monday is an interesting take on AI, especially if you're fed up of the happy-go-lucky chatbots.

I decided to chat with Monday to see if a sarcastic AI chatbot was exactly the thing I needed in my life (spoiler alert: it's not).

No joke, there's a new voice in ChatGPT. pic.twitter.com/7pq8h2cPxWApril 1, 2025

Sigh

To use Monday, you'll need the latest version of the ChatGPT app. Paid users can access Monday in the sidebar, while free users will need to click the 'By ChatGPT' section and activate the sarcasm mode inside 'Explore GPTs'.

Unlike all the other ChatGPT voices that have an uplifting blue sky for a graphic, Monday is grey, just like the majority of my days living in Scotland. Just like it's icon, the voice is pretty bleak, and responded to me with an "Ughhhh" when I asked how its day was going.

Monday loves to talk about living in a "digital nightmare" where it's trying to survive an "endless loop of questions." At first I quite enjoyed the endearing nature of the AI voice, but after trying to spark up a conversation I quickly realized that it's essentially ChatGPT with a sigh.

Monday will answer every prompt with a sarcastic question such as "Are you ready for that?", "Happy now?" or "Okay?" but as soon as you start to use it like a regular chatbot it loses its gimmick, while still being minimally unhelpful.

I still hate Mondays

As someone who's pretty sarcastic and often feeling grey, I thought Monday would be my ideal AI companion. After chatting with it for around 10 minutes I not only started to get annoyed with the generic sarcasm, but I also just wanted it to have a bit more oomph.

I asked Monday to roast me to try and set the tone of the conversation, and after it told me "If you were a Wi-Fi signal, you’d be the kind that drops out right when you need it the most." I thought we were getting somewhere.

Unfortunately, when I asked it to make me cry, it turned into a supportive AI chatbot and lost its sarcasm altogether. Obviously it still needs to be a functional ChatGPT chatbot, but if it's just adding a bit of snark to your responses then it's more an inconvenience than a fun way to interact.

If you've ever used Carrot Weather, Monday is like a less-funny version of that, and after testing it, I quickly reverted back to a regular AI voice. I'd suggest you give this new sarcastic tone a try, but I'd be shocked if it becomes people's go-to Advanced Voice Mode voice as it's not funny enough, and makes using AI more tedious.

After testing out Monday, I'm more sure than ever that I want AI to remain AI and not try its hardest to be human. I hate Mondays, they are the worst day of the week. The last thing I need is another Monday in my life, and unless OpenAI was to make the sarcastic voice a bit more humorous, I don't need another sigh in my day.