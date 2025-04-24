ChatGPT started speaking like a demon mid-conversation, and it's both hilarious and terrifying

A Reddit user's conversation with ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode turned sinister

A bug in the audio caused ChatGPT's Sol voice to start sounding demonic

The hilarious results are a must listen

It's fair to say there's a sort of uneasiness when it comes to AI, an unknown that makes the general public a little on edge, unsure of what to expect from chatbots like ChatGPT in the future.

Well, one Reddit user got more than they bargained for in a recent conversation with ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode when the AI voice assistant started to speak like a demon.

The hilarious clip has gone viral on Reddit, and rightfully so. It's laugh-out-loud funny despite being terrifying.

In the audio clip, Reddit user @freddieghorton asks ChatGPT a question related to download speeds. At first, ChatGPT responds in its "Sol" voice, but as it continues to speak, it becomes increasingly demonic.

The audio has clearly bugged out here, but the result is one of the funniest examples of AI you'll see on the internet today.

The bug happened in ChatGPT version v1.2025.098 (14414233190), and we've been unable to replicate it in our own testing. Last month, I tried ChatGPT's new sarcastic voice called Monday, but now I'm hoping OpenAI releases a special demonic voice for Halloween so I can experience this bug firsthand.

We're laughing now

You know, it's easy to laugh at a clip like this, but I'll put my hands up and say, I would be terrified if my ChatGPT voice mode started to glitch out and sound like something from The Exorcist.

While rationality would have us treat ChatGPT like a computer program, there's an uneasiness created by the unknown of artificial intelligence that puts the wider population on edge.

In Future's AI politeness survey, 12% of respondents said they say "Please" and "Thank You" to ChatGPT in case of a robot uprising. That sounds ludicrous, but there is genuinely a fear, whether the majority of us think it's rational or not.

One thing is for sure, OpenAI needs to fix this bug sooner rather than later before it incites genuine fear of ChatGPT (I wish I were joking).