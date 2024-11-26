These Black Friday security deals let you grab a whole year of premium Avast protection from just AU$26.99

We increasingly live our lives through our digital devices, and the privacy and cybersecurity threats we face are growing increasingly sophisticated. It’s no longer enough to just be careful online, and everything from targeted exploits to data leaks mean you can be at risk even if you don’t make a mistake.

Cybersecurity is a big focus here at TechRadar, and we’re continuously testing today’s software security suites to see which work best at helping give you an extra layer of protection. Avast offers some of the most affordable security suites available, and two of its most popular options rate highly in our guides to the best malware removal and the best antivirus software.

Avast Free Antivirus helps give comprehensive protection against viruses, spyware and other threats, and it earned a respectable 4 stars in our review. Then there’s Avast One – a simple to use, yet powerful all-in-one solution with an extra focus on privacy – also scoring 4 stars in our review. Importantly, both are available for Windows and macOS, plus Apple and Android phones.

We love that Avast makes its entry-level antivirus software available for free, but the company also offers a range of affordable paid options that include extra features and deeper levels of protection. Now, making the move to better security can be a little daunting at first, and the extra peace of mind does come with a price – especially if you need to protect a large range of devices across your whole family.

To help make the decision to upgrade a little easier, Avast has gotten into the Black Friday sales period and is offering up some huge discounts on Avast Antivirus and Avast One. From November 26 to December 8, you can get up to a whopping 80% off a yearly subscription, with options to suit a single device, or coverage for up to thirty.

We’ve highlighted some of our favourite deals below, but don’t forget to check out the Avast store for all the company’s Black Friday offers.

Avast Premium: from AU$37.99 for the first year, save up to AU$72 Compared to Avast Free Antivirus, stepping up to Premium Security helps provide enhanced protection for your personal data and emails, can notify you about potential Wi-Fi threats, helps stop ransomware and can even help warn you about fake websites that might try and scam you. Better yet, for Black Friday it’s available for a solid 60% off for the first year of protection on up to 10 devices.



• Single device: was AU$94.99 now AU$37.99 for the first year. Save AU$57 • 10 devices: was AU$119.99 now AU$47.99 for the first year. Save AU$72

Avast Ultimate: from AU$26.99 for the first year, save up to AU$136 Avast Ultimate takes the comprehensive protection of Avast Premium Security and adds in a host of extra features, including anti-tracking protection, the Avast SecureLine VPN, and even device clean-up and tuning tools. Now 80% off for Black Friday, you can secure up to 10 devices for a whole year for as little as AU$3.40 each for the first year. • Single device: was AU$134.99 now AU$26.99 for the first year. Save AU$108 • 10 devices: was AU$169.99 now AU$33.99 for the first year. Save AU$136

Avast One Gold: from AU$68.99 for the first year, save up to AU$231 Avast One uses the same core antivirus technology as the Premium Security and Ultimate suites, but goes even further by providing additional user-friendly features and tools to help protect your privacy and identity online. This all-in-one approach helps simplify securing your devices against the full range of threats, and is ideal for families. The Black Friday deal takes 70% off a yearly subscription to the Avast One Gold package and can cost as little as AU$3.30 per device for the first year. • 5 devices: was AU$229.99 now AU$68.99 for the first year. Save AU$161 • 30 devices: was AU$329.99 now AU$98.99 for the first year. Save AU$231

The big discounts on offer here are a great opportunity to test out two of the top premium protection options (as attested to by our guides and reviews mentioned above), at a very affordable price. Giving Avast a try also comes with less risk as the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on eligible purchases.

Avast is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does this mean?)