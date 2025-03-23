Avast’s brilliant virus protection now starts from just AU$37.99 for a full year – giving you peace of mind when browsing the web

Avast Premium and Ultimate subscriptions for up to 10 devices have had their prices slashed

Whenever you’re at a computer or browsing the internet, you should be aware of the dangers lurking online that may compromise your device. Scammers, cybercriminals and viruses are ever prevalent in this digital age, and the risks of a dodgy file being downloaded onto your computer or a malicious website posing as a legitimate one have never been more real. To help keep yourself safe, one of the best things you can do is install reliable antivirus software – and right now, the security experts at Avast have made doing so incredibly affordable by slashing the cost of their leading suites by up to 60%.

Avast is a leader in the antivirus world. We think quite highly of the company’s antivirus packages, ranking the brand in the top three on our list of the best antivirus software packages. By running a reliable antivirus suite like Avast Premium or Avast Ultimate and practicing good cybersecurity hygiene (for example, by updating your system regularly and scanning for viruses often), you can help ensure you have the best protection online.

From now until March 31, 2025, you can pick up a subscription to Avast Premium or Ultimate with a 60% discount off the RRP for the first year. That discounted price will switch back to the regular price once the year is through. Both options are compatible with PC, Mac, iOS and Android platforms, so they’re worth considering no matter what your day-to-day devices might be.

Avast Premium: was AU$94.99 now AU$37.99 for the first year (save AU$57)

Avast’s Premium plan is its lowest-priced security suite, and includes virus blocking, fake and dangerous website warnings, firewall protection, personal data protection and inbox protection. It’s a valuable option for a casual internet user, though if your household has lots of devices, you may instead want to purchase the 10-device plan – it’s also currently discounted by 60%, costing just AU$47.99 for the first year instead of AU$119.99 (a saving of AU$72). Note that the plan will return to its regular price after the first year.

Avast Ultimate: was AU$134.99 now AU$53.99 for the first year (save AU$81)

If you consider yourself a power user and want the most heavy-duty protection, you’ll want Avast Ultimate. The company’s top-tier plan includes all the perks of its Premium plan, plus a VPN, device junk cleanup tools, and anti-tracking tools for removing cookies. If you’ve got up to 10 devices you’d like to secure, Avast has also discounted its 10 device Ultimate plan down to AU$67.99 for the first year (was AU$169.99). Note that the plan will return to its usual price after the first year.

In our Avast One review (a plan offered by Avast with similar features to these discounted options) we praised the software for its near-perfect malware protection and noted that device slowdown wasn’t noticeable at all, making it a particularly great option for gamers.

Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer. 

