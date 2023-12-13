Fujifilm rumors predict its 2024 camera lineup – here’s what we’re expecting to see

From likely announcements to the wildly speculative, Fujirumors has shared the Fujifilm mirrorless cameras that we could see in 2024, including the hotly anticipated upgrade to the hugely popular Fujifilm X100V, and an entirely new-concept medium-format model.

The camera that could become another Tiktok trend is the potential X100V successor, and according to Fujrumors a sixth iteration is on the horizon. Elsewhere, rumors had pointed to an all-new high-speed medium-format camera that’ll be the fastest of its kind, but it now appears that cold water is being poured on those rumors.

Fujifilm had a decent 2023, with the X-S20 and GFX100 II being standout new models from any of the leading camera brands. And next year could be even more fruitful, especially in terms of the number of new models. Let’s run through the 2024 contenders.

1. The long-awaited Fujfilm X100V successor

Rumored to launch early 2024

Could have a new 40MP APS-C sensor

The Fujifilm X100V (above) landed back in 2020, so a successor is due (Image credit: Future)

We have to start with the possible successor to one of the most popular cameras in 2023, the X100V. We don’t know for sure the name of the sixth iteration in the popular series of APS-C sensor fixed-lens compact cameras, although ‘X100R’ is what we’re seeing the most often.

Given that the X100V is still out of stock at most retailers, your best chance of getting the latest and greatest Fujifilm tech in the coveted X100 series may be to bag what could become the best compact camera around, the so-called X100R.

What will the X100R bring to the table? We’ve compiled the most reliable X100R rumors, but highlights include the same 40MP APS-C sensor as in the X-T5 and X-H2, the latest X-processor 5, improved battery life, plus in-body image stabilization; we’d be surprised if there’s any change to the trusty 23mm f/2 fixed lens.

According to rumors, we shouldn’t have to wait long either – the potential release date is the first quarter of 2024, while the list price could be around $1,599 / £1,499 / AU$2,649.

2. Fujifilm GFX100S II

Could launch alongside the 'X100R'

Potentially a minor update of the GFX100S

The current Fujifilm GFX100S (above) could be replaced by a more powerful GFX100S II. (Image credit: Future)

According to Fujirumors, a new medium-format model could be released at the same time, or around the same time, as the X100R – potentially the first quarter of 2024 – and that model will be the GFX100S II. If all four cameras in this article materialize, then arguably this would be the least compelling of the bunch, most likely a minor update of the GFX100S that borrows some of Fujifilm’s latest tech from the GFX100 II, which earned five stars in our Fujifilm GFX100 II review.

It’ll be more affordable than the GFX100 II, with pared-down video features. It could have the same updated 100MP sensor as Fujifilm’s flagship model, but slightly less power under the hood, a stripped-back body design, and – what could really give it extra appeal for old-school fans – retro dials. It might not offer anything new, but this could still become one of the best professional cameras with a medium-format sensor.

3. Fujifilm X-Pro 4

Long-time rumored model

Could have X-T5 features including 40MP sensor

The Fujifilm X-Pro 3 (above) arrived way back in 2019. Has too much time passed for us to realistically see a fourth iteration of this niche series? (Image credit: Future)

According to New Camera , the X-Pro 4 is a highly likely candidate for 2024, although the rumored specification of this latest model is mere speculation that has barely changed from year-old rumors.

It would replace the three-year-old X-Pro 3, a polarizing camera that breaks from the norm, with a 1.62m-dot tilt screen that can fold away to reveal a smaller LCD on its reverse that simply displays what Film Simulation is in use – much like a film roll in an analog SLR camera (see above). Of any X-series camera design, Fujifilm has the greatest license to appease analog fans with the potential X-Pro 4.

Besides a familiar design that also includes the hybrid viewfinder, the X-Pro 4 could have the 40MP sensor like in the X-T5, seven stops of in-body image stabilization, improved autofocus and 4K 60p video. Is there sufficient demand for another X-Pro model? We hope so.

4. The fastest ever digital medium-format camera

Could be called the Fujifilm GFX25

Unlikely to materialize

The GFX25 would be an all-new camera. Will it take design cues from the Fujifilm GFX100S (above)? (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The most intriguing of the four rumored cameras is a high-speed medium-format camera, a ‘GFX25’. Fujifilm’s nomenclature for this sensor format indicates how many pixels the sensor has, as with the 50MP GFX50S II and the 100MP GFX100 II. We can therefore discern that a GFX25 would have 25MP.

Provided there’s the same power under the hood, fewer pixels would in theory enable superior burst-shooting speeds, with 12fps being rumored, plus better high-ISO performance, and excellent video quality up to 6K video (that’s the maximum resolution for video from a 25MP sensor).

This could be the fastest medium-format camera ever, surpassing the impressive performance of the GFX100 II, as well as being one that's more video focused – much like the Sony a7S III series. Do people considering this large sensor format think about high-speed photography or video? We’re not sure, and the most recent update from Fujirumors pours cold water over this intriguing concept being circulated from other rumor sites. Interesting as this one sounds, it’s firmly in the 'not likely' column.