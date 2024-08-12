The DJI Neo could have an intriguing first for a DJI drone, according to a new leak

The DJI Neo is expected to be a mini version of the DJI Avata 2 (above)

Recent DJI Neo leaks have already revealed lot about the incoming drone's likely design and specs, but a new one suggests that the featherweight flier could get a surprising first for a DJI drone – voice controls.

A post on the DJI subreddit by stipsVEVO appears to show a (now deleted) holding page for the DJI Neo on the company's retail store. The description contains a few things we've already seen in rumors, including AI subject tracking and 4K video powers, but also a reference to "voice control".

There are no more details on how that might work unfortunately, but that'd be a fascinating feature if true. The DJI Neo is expected to contend for a spot in our guide to the best beginner drones, so it's possible that DJI has added voice controls in the companion app for basic functions like take-off and shooting aerial QuickShots.

In theory, that could be a more approachable way for beginners to control aspects of the drone while it's in flight. It's unlikely that DJI would allow voice controls to manage the actual flight of the drone (for obvious reasons), but enabling it for certain features like 'take a panorama' could be safer if it allows fliers to concentrate of flying the drone with their hands.

Interestingly, the page also refers to an "18-minute battery life", which is slightly longer than the 15-16 minute estimates we've seen in previous leaks. With the Neo tipped to launch on August 20, we should only have to wait a week for all of the official details.

Neo could fly off the shelves

While the original DJI retail store page has been removed, its description of the Neo is still showing for us in Google's search results – and that gives us a pretty clear idea of what to expect from the drone.

The description says that "the DJI Neo offers palm takeoff, AI tracking, six QuickShots, multiple control options, 12MP photos, 4K videos, easy content creation, stable flight, 18-minute battery life, voice control, and convenient charging. All in this lightweight 135g drone".

In other words, DJI is aiming the Neo at TikTok and Instagram creators who want something that can take quick, easy aerial videos, including in indoor settings. The flipside of the Neo's incredibly light weight is that it might struggle in anything more than a light breeze outdoors, so we're interested to see how it fares on that front.

Separate promo text shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @JasperEllens says that "safety is paramount, with full-coverage propellor guards protecting both the drone and its surroundings during flight". It also adds that "with multiple control options, users can customize their flying experience".

Those control options will likely include using a smartphone, your voice and a motion controller (if you go for the Fly More Combo bundle). Will they also include a headset like the DJI Goggles 3? We'll have to wait a week or so to find out for sure, but it's looking increasingly likely.