The DJI Neo could be its most fun 4K drone in years, judging by new leaks

We got our first glimpse of the DJI Neo a few days ago, but now a bigger leak has revealed some of the tiny drone's specs – and they suggest it could be DJI's most fun and affordable drone for a long time.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from the reliable DJI leaker @JasperEllens has revealed what is almost certainly the retail packaging for the DJI Neo. On the back are some specs, including "AI Subject Tracking", "4K Ultra-Stabilized video" and "full-coverage propellor guards".

The other key spec that appears to have been confirmed is that the Neo will weigh only 135g. That would put the drone somewhere in between the DJI Avata 2 (377g), DJI Mini 4 Pro (249g) and the Ryze Tello (80g). The Tello runs on DJI tech, but is made by the Chinese startup Ryze – so the Neo would technically be DJI's lightest drone so far.

The packaging in this leaked image is for the Neo's Fly More Combo bundle, which includes three batteries, a charging hub and some spare props. It'll apparently cost $329 (which would likely convert to around £320 / AU$515), with a cheaper base option likely available without the extra accessories.

DJI Neo - first specs: 135 grams, AI subject tracking, 4K Ultra-stabilized, 3 batteries in the Fly more combo. Price only 329? These will sell like hot cakes. pic.twitter.com/5Lm8AUScDAJuly 31, 2024

The big question that hasn't been answered by the DJI Neo leaks, other than its sensor size, is whether or not it works with FPV (first-person view) headsets like the DJI Goggles 3.

To do this, the Neo will likely need built-in Ocusync 4 connectivity, and we haven't yet seen any hints about that either way. But in theory, it could be a great 'cinewhoop' drone for capturing cinematic indoor shots, like a smaller version of the DJI Avata 2.

A mini Avata 2?

(Image credit: DJI)

For drone fans who are on a budget, the DJI Neo looks like one of its most exciting launches for a long time. Its cheapest drone is currently the DJI Mini 2 SE, but that's now showing its age – and the Neo is promising to pack in some of DJI's latest software features including AI-powered subject tracking.

In theory, that could make it a big new rival to 'hover' drones like the HoverAir X1, which are designed to be lightweight travel companions for capturing aerial selfies and social videos.

Hello #DJINeo, this Mini 5 is obviously made to be the successor of the DJI Spark with direct QuickShots and one click flying. If these pictures are real, I think release is a matter of weeks. Hopefully it will fly FPV aswell. Follow for more leaks. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/kKZYa1hyXJJuly 31, 2024

But the Neo's design, with its propellor guards, also makes it look like a descendant of the DJI Avata series, which are the company's entry-level FPV drones. The Avata 2 is a slightly pricey proposition, with its Fly More Combo bundle starting at $999 / £879 / AU$1,499, leaving room for an affordable sibling.

If DJI's drone manages to appeal to both beginners looking to shoot fun social videos and videographers looking to dabble with indoor FPV shots, it could be one of its most popular launches for some time.