The growing number of DJI Neo leaks we've seen this week hinted at an imminent launch for the tiny drone – and now a new one appears to have revealed release dates for both the Neo and Action 5 Pro action camera.

The reliable DJI leaker @Quadro_News posted a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) showing launch dates for both products. If it's correct, we'll see the DJI Neo (and its Fly More Combo bundles) land on August 20, with the DJI Action 5 Pro arriving just over a week later on August 28.

That's exciting news if you're in the market for a small, beginner-friendly drone or a GoPro alternative. The Neo is particularly interesting because it promises to start a new line of affordable DJI drones, with further leaks filling in some of the missing details.

A new post from @JasperEllens on August 6 suggests that the Neo will have a 16-minute flight time, which sounds about right for its size – the slightly smaller Ryze Tello stays in the air for 13 minutes per charge. Apparently, the Neo's 'Fly More Combo' bundle (rumored to cost $329, or around £320 / AU$515) will also include three batteries rather than the typical two.

👉Well? Shall we discuss ?🙃#dji #djineo pic.twitter.com/onm14sHPa0August 6, 2024

It's also now looking increasingly likely that the Neo will pair with FPV headsets like the DJI Goggles 3 for first-person view flying. The latter post on X suggests the Neo's 'Fly More Combo' bundle will include a motion controller (which comes with the DJI Avata 2), while a new YouTube video from Quadricottero News (in Italian) appears to show the drone has prematurely appeared in the Goggles 3 setup menu.

A little less is known about the Action 5 Pro, but some leaks in mid-July suggested that, despite its Pro name, it might be a relatively minor upgrade of the DJI Osmo Action 4. We called that action camera "a polished GoPro alternative with hassle-free mounts" and it seems its successor will retain the same 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, f/2.8 aperture, and 155-degree field of view.

Worth waiting for?

The DJI Neo is expected to rival 'hover' drones likes the HoverAir X1, but also pack an FPV flight mode (Image credit: James Abbott)

If you're thinking about buying a new drone for social media videos or an action cam for travel adventures, we'd definitely recommend waiting a few weeks for these two launches.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The DJI Neo is shaping up to be a HoverAir X1 rival with features like "AI Subject Tracking", "4K Ultra-Stabilized video" and "full-coverage propellor guards", according to earlier leaks. Its size and expected 135g weight mean it'll mostly be at home in indoor settings, but its approachable price tag and FPV compatibility could make it a lot of fun and one of the best beginner drones.

That said, DJI also seemingly has the mid-range DJI Air 3S and a DJI Mavic 4 en route, so they will likely be better options for outdoor aerial videos and photos. We don't yet know when either of those is likely to launch, but a @Quadro_News post stated "not soon" for the Air 3S – so we're likely looking at September at the earliest.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is more mysterious and it would be a little disappointing if, as the rumors have predicted, it doesn't get a new 1-inch sensor. Other upgrades like improved image stabilization and higher video bit-rates are likely but expect to see a few more leaks in the run-up to its launch on August 28.