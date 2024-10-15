How to watch today's big DJI drone launch – and what to expect

DJI may have only just launched the DJI Mini 4K, which we've branded the best budget drone for beginners, but it's already moving onto its next announcement – which you can tune into today.

The 'Chase the View' event teaser doesn't explicitly say that it's for a drone, but the title and image suggest it will be a new flying camera. More importantly, we've recently seen several leaks for a DJI Air 3S drone, so it looks highly likely that we'll see that mid-range drone officially land today.

DJI's Air series sits in between its smaller Mini series and its high-end Mavic range – and it many respects, it's traditionally been the sweet spot for most people. The DJI Air 3 came out in July 2023, so it isn't exactly an old model – which is why DJI is likely launching an 'S' model, rather than a DJI Air 4.

But that doesn't necessarily mean the Air 3S, if we do see it today, isn't a potentially exciting model for aerial photographers and videographers. Recent leaks have suggested that it could launch with a new tracking accessory, that could see the drone follow you around without the need to hold a bulky controller.

So if you're into drones, aerial imaging or impressive gadgets, it'll be worth tuning into DJI's launch today...

How to watch today's DJI launch

The best way to watch the DJI 'Chase the View' event is on the DJI YouTube channel. The livestream will start at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST on Tuesday October 15 and, if previous DJI launches are any guide, it shouldn't last much longer than 10-15 minutes.

Chase the View | October 15, 2024 | 9 AM (EDT) - YouTube Watch On

We've also embedded the livestream above, so you can watch it here on TechRadar.

Worried about forgetting? To set a reminder for when DJI's event is about to start, just click the 'Notify me' button in the YouTube video above and you'll get an email nudge when it's time to sneak away to a quiet spot at work.

What can we expect to see at today's DJI launch?

Recent leaks suggest that DJI's event will almost certainly be for the DJI Air 3S – but that may not be the only new product we see.

The most interesting DJI Air 3S feature may actually be its leaked RC Track controller. The little handheld beacon that could be a substitute for clunk controllers when all you want the drone to do is follow you on bikes rides, runs and more.

That means the Air 3S launch could be of interest to existing DJI owners too, as there's a suggestion that the RC Track may one day be compatible with other models like the Mini 4 Pro.

Last interesting facts about the #DJIRCTRACK. You can connect to the drone via the DJI FLY APP to see the preview and set parameters. The RC will work up to 100 meters and you can set the RTH to hover right above the RC. Cheers pic.twitter.com/XdW929v1eiOctober 10, 2024

If it's the Air 3S you're mainly interested in, other leaks and rumors suggest that include Lidar tech to improve the accuracy of its obstacle avoidance, and also boost the internal storage up to a generous 42GB (from 8GB on the Air 3).

We're also expecting to see the Air 3S' main camera jump up to a larger 1-inch sensor for improved dynamic range and low-light performance, although the telephoto camera is expected to keep the same 1/1.3-inch sensor as before).

So if you're a solo traveler who wants to shoot aerial souvenirs from your trips, or are just looking to expand your horizons as a photographer or videographer, it'll be well worth tuning into DJI's event today – we'll see you there and will be bringing you all of our first impressions.