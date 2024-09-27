New Insta360 Ace Pro 2 action camera leaks spill details on pricing and specs

We've seen both the GoPro Hero 13 Black and the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro launch in recent weeks, but there's always room for another action camera – and new leaks suggest the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is going to be a force to be reckoned with.

Per well-known tipster @Quadro_News, the successor to the Insta360 Ace Pro will offer a 50MP 1/1.3-inch main sensor (up from a 48MP 1/1.3-inch one), and 10 meters or 33 feet of water resistance (which is the same as the current model).

In addition, it's apparently going to offer 1.5 meters or five feet of shock resistance, and will be able to operate between -4F and 113F (-20C and 45C). It's also set to be a little thicker than the current model, which we're hoping means improved battery life.

Indeed, better battery life was mentioned in an earlier leak that also talked about an 8K video resolution, matching the Insta360 Ace Pro, and enhanced AI processing thanks to an extra AI chip. Add all of that up and we're potentially looking at one of the best action cameras on the market.

And a price cut to boot?

👉So, uh. The price of this marvel is $399. The question of price is closed#insta360 #insta360acepro2 pic.twitter.com/Lrns6X77WVSeptember 24, 2024

So how much is this flagship 2024 action camera going to cost you? Well, @Quadro_News has details on that too, suggesting the device will launch for $399.99 in the US – that's actually less than the $449.99 the Insta360 Ace Pro originally cost.

International pricing isn't mentioned in this leak, but the 2023 model went on sale for £429.99 in the UK and AU$729 in Australia, so hopefully we'll be getting a price reduction across the other markets where the camera is sold as well.

We should point out that the Insta360 Ace Pro can now be picked up for significantly less than its original price if you shop around online, but it would still be a welcome change to see a new gadget with a cheaper launch price than the one it's replacing.

It's not clear when the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 might see the light of day – but considering that we're seeing a steady stream of rumors about the camera now, and the fact that the current camera launched in November 2023, we shouldn't have much longer to wait.