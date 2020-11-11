Walmart Black Friday deals 2020: the best early sales available today

Walmart Black Friday deals have arrived at the retail giant just weeks ahead of the official 2020 November sale. Walmart has reinvited the traditional Black Friday event with sales that began earlier this month. The 'Deals for Days' event has been released in waves, and the third sale is scheduled to go live tonight at 7 PM ET, and we believe it's their best yet. The retailer is offering fantastic discounts on best-selling tech like 4K TVs, cheap laptops, headphones, and so much more. To help you find the top bargains, we've rounded up the best Walmart Black Friday deals for you listed below.

Some standout deals from the Walmart Black Friday sale include this 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $148, a $200 price cut on the best-selling Shark IQ robot vacuum, and the Lenovo Ideapad 3 marked down to just $149.



The official Walmart Black Friday sale is still scheduled for November 27, but like other retailers this year, Walmart is trying to provide a safer shopping experience and avoid shipping delays by offering discounts earlier than ever. It's also a perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping and score early bargains before the madness of the official November sale begins.

We're not only covering the best Walmart Black Friday deals, but we'll also tell you everything else you need to know about the upcoming sale, such as what to expect, key dates, and discounts we can anticipate.

Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating with new announcements and the best new bargains leading up to the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sale events.

Walmart Black Friday deals:

The best Walmart Black Friday deals

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV: $148 at Walmart

One of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen, Walmart has the TCL 55-inch 4K TV on sale for only $148. This 4K TV has the Roku experience built in, and the compatible app allows you to control your TV completely hands-free.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ETView Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-inch laptop: $149 at Walmart

There's an Intel Pentium Gold 6405U dual-core processor, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD inside this 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad - excellent specs considering you're only paying $150 here. That's a full-sized display on a Windows 10 S laptop with specs that will see you through lighter use or everyday browsing for a fantastic price in Walmart's Black Friday deals.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ET

View Deal

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $299 $199 at Walmart

One of Walmart's online-only headline deals is $100 off this robot vacuum, if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy. Check out our best robot vacuums list for buying recommendations in this area.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ETView Deal

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 (32GB): $99 $59 at Walmart

Save $40 and pick up a great cheap tablet deal on the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 today at Walmart. With a near-borderless display and metal chassis, you'd be surprised at how premium these little tablets feel for the price. Inside you're also getting 32GB, a quad-core processor, and full Google Assistant support - not bad.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ET

View Deal

onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $128 at Walmart

Extremely cheap, even for a budget 4K TV, Walmart has the onn. 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $128. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, which allows you to stream your favorite content seamlessly from the home screen of your TV.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ET

View Deal

HP 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook: $299 $179 at Walmart

Save $120: You're getting a whole lot more functionality when you spring just $30 more, however you are dropping some storage for doing so. This HP Chromebook offers up a 2-in-1 design that can easily convert the traditional laptop into a touchscreen tablet. What's more you're getting 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage in here - whereas we usually only see 32GB at this price point.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ET

View Deal

JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Speaker: $50 at Walmart

A smaller, cheaper Bluetooth speaker is down to a proper budget price as part of Walmart's early Black Friday deals, if you want portable audio for your devices. This is an online-only deal, according to the retailer.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ETView Deal

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $399 $249 at Walmart

Save $150: You're getting 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB RAM, and an Intel i3 processor inside this 15.6-inch laptop - stunning specs for a $250 machine. Not only that, but we rarely even see displays of this size for that $249 price point, which makes this a particularly impressive Black Friday laptop deal.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ETView Deal

Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum: $149 $99 at Walmart

Cheaper than a lot of the cordless vacuums on the market, there's not much on the store page about the specs of this particular unit, but at the time of writing, 95% of the user reviews recommend it.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ETView Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $194 at Walmart

Walmart has also price matched Amazon's record-low price of $194 on the AirPods Pro. Coming in with a $50+ discount, this is a great price on the premium ANC buds.

View Deal

23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: $199 $118.99 at Walmart

A unique Christmas gift idea, you can save $80 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

View Deal

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $390 $269 at Walmart

Walmart's deal for the Apple Watch SE is quite remarkably, and it's by far the lowest price we've seen for the latest smartwatch. This deal only applies to the white sport band, but you can still snag the Black and Rose Gold bands on sale.

View Deal

Hoover WindTunnel XL Bagless Pet Vacuum: $149 $48 at Walmart

A cheap price for a vacuum that's apparently designed to deal with pet hair around the home. The dirt cup included can hold up to 1.5 liters, which should leave you with plenty of capacity for cleaning before you need to empty it out. You're also granted up to 12 feet of extendable cleaning reach with attachments, according to the manufacturer.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV, then this Sceptre 32-inch is a fantastic option, and it's currently on sale at the Walmart Black Friday sale for just $88.

View Deal

onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $128 at Walmart

Extremely cheap, even for a budget 4K TV, Walmart has the onn. 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $128. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, which allows you to stream your favorite content seamlessly from the home screen of your TV.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ET

View Deal

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV: $148 at Walmart

One of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen, Walmart has the TCL 55-inch 4K TV on sale for only $148. This 4K TV has the Roku experience built in, and the compatible app allows you to control your TV completely hands-free.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ETView Deal

JVC 43-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $229.99 $208 at Walmart

This cheap TV will be sure to go fast! Walmart has the JVC 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $208. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, get the Sceptre 50-inch TV on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

A fantastic early Black Friday TV deal, you can score a massive $250 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

VIZIO 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $298 at Walmart

Grab this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298 at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The smart TV works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control, and the Quantum Color technology results in bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts.

View Deal

Westinghouse 58-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $449.99 $289.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a 58-inch 4K TV, Walmart has this Westinghouse 4K smart TV on sale for just $289.99. The TV comes with the Roku experience so that you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $328 at Walmart

A stellar price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the best-selling Samsung 50-inch TV on sale for just $328. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and elegant slim design, it's a fantastic value mid-range set for any living room and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-inch laptop: $149 at Walmart

There's an Intel Pentium Gold 6405U dual-core processor, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD inside this 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad - excellent specs considering you're only paying $150 here. That's a full-sized display on a Windows 10 S laptop with specs that will see you through lighter use or everyday browsing for a fantastic price in Walmart's Black Friday deals.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ET

View Deal

HP 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook: $299 $179 at Walmart

Save $120: You're getting a whole lot more functionality when you spring just $30 more, however you are dropping some storage for doing so. This HP Chromebook offers up a 2-in-1 design that can easily convert the traditional laptop into a touchscreen tablet. What's more you're getting 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage in here - whereas we usually only see 32GB at this price point.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ET

View Deal

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $399 $249 at Walmart

Save $150: You're getting 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB RAM, and an Intel i3 processor inside this 15.6-inch laptop - stunning specs for a $250 machine. Not only that, but we rarely even see displays of this size for that $249 price point, which makes this a particularly impressive Black Friday laptop deal.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ETView Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $699 $329 at Walmart

You're dropping down in specs here, but picking up plenty more functionality to make up for it. This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex has a 2-in-1 design that means it can easily swap between a laptop and a touchscreen tablet. You're picking up a Ryzen 3 processor under the hood with 4GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715 15.6-inch Chromebook: $549.99 $379 at Walmart

There's a $170 discount on this Acer Chromebook in the early Black Friday sales, leaving us with a fantastic $379 price point overall. That's great value for a full-sized display on a Chromebook, and you're also picking up 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage as well.

View Deal

Acer 32-inch Curved LED Gaming Monitor: $155 at Walmart

Gamers can pick up the Acer curved monitor for just $155 at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The 32-inch monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate and the curved design provides a wide field of view that improves eye comfort and your gaming abilities.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday tablet deals

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 (32GB): $99 $59 at Walmart

Save $40 and pick up a great cheap tablet deal on the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 today at Walmart. With a near-borderless display and metal chassis, you'd be surprised at how premium these little tablets feel for the price. Inside you're also getting 32GB, a quad-core processor, and full Google Assistant support - not bad.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ET

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday headphone deals

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds: $149 $129 at Walmart

If the subtle design of earbuds are what you're looking for, then Bose's wireless SoundSport headphones are a great candidate. They're affordable and tout Bose's excellent sound quality, so you know you're getting great value whether you need it for business calls and personal chats on the go or working out at the gym.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $144 $129 at Walmart

The latest model of the Apple AirPods (from last year) drop to a Prime Day-level price – this is a chance to pick up some true wireless earbuds for a big discount. Note this is the model with a wired charging case.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $194 at Walmart

Walmart has also price matched Amazon's record-low price of $194 on the AirPods Pro. Coming in with a $50+ discount, this is a great price on the premium ANC buds.

View Deal

JLab Audio Studio ANC Wireless Headphones: $59.88 $30 at Walmart

These JLab Bluetooth headphones are half off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale. With the noise cancellation on, the manufacturer boasts you'll get 28 hours of playtime. They charge via Micro USB.

View Deal

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $299 at Walmart

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for $299.99.

View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.9 5 $160 at Walmart

Save $140 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and feature Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro wireless noise canceling headphones: $299.95 $197.99 at Walmart

You'll find certain color variants of the Beats Solo Pro noise canceling headphones available for $100+ less at Walmart. That means you can take advantage of H1 chip connectivity with iPhone and pick up some excellent audio for less.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Walmart

Walmart has matched Amazon's lowest ever price for the Apple Watch Series 3. This is an excellent price for a luxury smartwatch that can still keep up with all the latest updates.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 40mm: $229 $209 at Walmart

You can get the 40mm Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $209. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch that includes GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

View Deal

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $390 $269 at Walmart

Walmart's deal for the Apple Watch SE is quite remarkably, and it's by far the lowest price we've seen for the latest smartwatch. This deal only applies to the white sport band, but you can still snag the Black and Rose Gold bands on sale.

View Deal

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $259.99 at Walmart

The Apple Watch SE 44mm variant is down to just $259.99, which is the best price we've ever seen for this variant. You can get the smartwatch with a Sport Band, and you've got the choice of black, gold or silver for your next Apple Watch.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday appliance deals

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $49.88 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for 50% off in this early Black Friday deal. The multi-functional air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.



View Deal

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $99 $79 at Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 blender on sale for $79 at Walmart's Big Save sale. The cooking blender includes 8 Smart OneTouch Programs which can prepare smoothies, purée, frozen Desserts, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat (almond) milk, and soup.

View Deal

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker: $99 $79 at Walmart

Brew your coffee at home with the best-selling Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker that's on sale for $79 at Walmart. Perfect for any occasion, the coffee maker includes a single-serve K-Cup pod and a 12 cup carafe brewer.

View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.99 $129 at Walmart

You can score a $20 price cut on the all-new Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Walmart. This duo appliance does everything the regular Instant Pot does but it also includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil.

View Deal

Night Owl 4-Camera Home Security System: $259 $199 at Walmart

Down by quite a large amount for this sale, the Night Owl camera system promises big features for the savings. The indoor/outdoor camera system is weather-resistant and features advanced security features such as human detection technology with facial capture, but we've not tested this brand to see if the features stack up.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday Google device deals

Google Nest Mini: $49 $29 at Walmart

If you're looking for a compact smart speaker, Walmart has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $29. The 2nd generation speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub $149 $89.98 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Hub for $89.98. The smart hub display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news, and more.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday vacuum deals

Hoover WindTunnel XL Bagless Pet Vacuum: $149 $48 at Walmart

A cheap price for a vacuum that's apparently designed to deal with pet hair around the home. The dirt cup included can hold up to 1.5 liters, which should leave you with plenty of capacity for cleaning before you need to empty it out. You're also granted up to 12 feet of extendable cleaning reach with attachments, according to the manufacturer.

View Deal

Bissell PowerForce PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner: $119 $79 at Walmart

You can save $40 on the Bissell PowerForce carpet cleaner at Walmart. The lightweight vacuum features the powerful Bissell oxy-based formula to remove stains like coffee, wine, grape juice, and pet stains.

View Deal

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $299 $199 at Walmart

One of Walmart's online-only headline deals is $100 off this robot vacuum, if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy. Check out our best robot vacuums list for buying recommendations in this area.



START DATE: November 11, 7 PM ETView Deal

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $244 at Walmart

A big discount for this robot vacuum cleaner, which boasts a number of powerful tidying features: you can schedule when it cleans using the iRobot Home app, and it uses what the manufacturer calls a three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift and suction your floors. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and it features 'Cliff Detect' to stop it from falling down stairs.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday toy deals

Contixo Kids Learning Tablet: $79.99 $57.95 at Walmart

Sure to be a popular gift this year, Walmart has the Contixo Kids Learning tablet on sale for $59.95. The 7-inch tablet comes preloaded with popular mobile apps for children and adults and features built in parental controls and child lock features.

View Deal

LEGO Classic Bricks Building Toy: $69.99 $39.97 at Walmart

LEGO lovers can snag the Classics Bricks Bricks Plates on sale for $38.97. The options are endless with this set with various colors and shapes – including wheels, windows, doors and eyes, and four 16x16-stud baseplates.

View Deal

Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard: $199 $79 at Walmart

You can score a massive $100+ price cut on the Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard at Walmart. The hoverboard includes a self-balancing mode, 400 WATTS of power, and features fun LED lights and a unique design.

View Deal

Hover-1 Dynamo Electric Folding Scooter: $198 $149 at Walmart

Ride around town in style with the Hover Dynamo electric scooter that's on sale for $149 at Walmart. The folding scooter speeds up to 16 MPH and can travel up to nine miles.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday ad 2020

The Walmart Black Friday Ad 2020 has officially been released, with nine pages of highlighted deals from the three-day sale event. Walmart's Black Friday ad spotlights the best discounts and hottest holiday items, which include TVs, kitchen appliances, toys, laptops, vacuums, and more.



Some stand deals from Walmart's Black Friday ad include fantastic TV bargains like this Onn. 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $228 and the TCL 55-inch 4K TV marked down to just $148. Other discounts include the 2nd Generation Apple AirPods down to a record-low price of $99, a $31 price cut on the Roku Ultra LT, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 on sale for only $149.



Other highlights include massive price cuts on gaming devices, popular kitchen appliances, toys, vacuums, headphones, and so much more.



The deals will go live on Walmart's site at 7 PM ET on Wednesday, November 4, and you can see the full Walmart Black Friday ad here.

Walmart Black Friday 2020 news: expect three deals periods this year

Walmart is running three Black Friday deals events this year – that is, three periods of deals that will begin online, before the same sales events shift into physical stores. This will come under the banner of Deals For Days, and it's part of the retailer's events to spread out the shopping period to reflect our changing buying habits in 2020.

Expect the first Walmart Black Friday sale to begin on November 4 at 7PM EST. The second Black Friday sale begins on Veteran's Day – November 11. Finally, expect the last Black Friday sale to start on November 25, just ahead of Thanksgiving. We expect that one to roll on to Cyber Monday.

Walmart had previously announced how it'll be strategizing for the Black Friday sales event this year, focusing on three key areas: the general increase in online shopping, ever-evolving wish lists and the need for fast and safe shopping experiences.

Walmart is hiring more than 20,000 'seasonal associates' at its fulfillment centers to help deal with the increase in demand from online shopping. This is on top of hiring 500,000 new 'associates' across its entire operation to help get people the items they want.

It's also changing the availability of certain types of items to reflect what Walmart calls the "new normal": this includes an increase in availability on items like sports equipment, outdoor grills and even toys for pets.

Most relevant for us is a promised inventory increase on electronic items, with TVs, laptops and games called out as specific focus points. Expect kitchen appliances like goods by KitchenAid to get an inventory increase, too.

As mentioned, Walmart rolled out its 'Big Save' initiative in October – a counter to Prime Day, and a sign of how staggered deals periods will be in the run-up to the holidays.

In terms of the in-store experience at Walmart during Black Friday 2020, reduced store hours, required face coverings, sneeze guards and traffic management are being employed to help keep consumers and employees safe. Flexible pick-up and delivery options will also be used to give consumers more options to safely get the stuff they want.

Signing up to Walmart Plus is worth considering if you want Express Delivery over the holiday period.

When does the Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale start?

Black Friday officially takes place this year on November 27, which is the Friday after Thanksgiving. Like previous years, Walmart's online deals will start earlier with discounts going live Wednesday the 25 at 7 PM ET. Earlier this year the retailer announced that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and so its in-store sale will take place on Black Friday, with doors opening at 5 AM local time.



Walmart's recently announced that the retailer will add two more sale events to the calendar in November, with the first sale kicking off Wednesday the 4 at 7PM and in-store on Saturday the 7 at 5 AM local time. The 2nd online event starts at 7 PM ET on the 11 and continues in stores on November 14 at 12 AM ET local time.



Cyber Monday is the digital sale that's held on the Monday after Thanksgiving, this year falling on November 30. In recent years the Cyber sale has begun the night before with several deals dropping on Sunday night.

Walmart Black Friday hours

Walmart recently announced its Black Friday sale would be spread out in November with three different savings events and launch dates for in-store and online deals.



The first sale, which includes deals on toys, electronics, and home products, begins online at 7 PM ET Wednesday, Nov 4, and will be available in stores on Saturday the 7 starting at 5 AM local time.



The 2nd event will be held online on November 11 at 7 PM ET and continues in stores on November 14 at 12 AM ET local time. This sale includes electronics items like TVs, laptops, and tablets.



The last sale lands on Black Friday with online deals going live November 25 at 7 PM ET and the in-store event starting at 5 AM local time on Friday, November 27. Walmart will end things with a bang with discounts on electronics, toys, and gifts across apparel and home, as well as seasonal decor favorites.

Walmart Black Friday vs Cyber Monday

Black Friday traditionally has been an in-store sale event with doorbuster deals on best-selling tech, toys, and kitchen appliances. In recent years the sale has expanded to online sales with discounts that start on Thanksgiving day.



Cyber Monday is a relatively new shopping holiday that's surpassed Black Friday in recent years. The Monday event has become so popular because all sales are online, so customers can avoid the early wake-up call at crowded stores and shop from the comfort of their home. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale will officially begin on Sunday, November 1 with more details to come.



Besides the dates, the two sales also differ in what kind of discounts you can find. Black Friday is typically reserved for record-low prices on specific items like TVs, gaming consoles and this year's hottest toys. While Cyber Monday also includes discounts on popular tech products, you can also find excellent deals on home items like coffee makers, pressure cookers and vacuums. Both sales event will have doorbuster deals, and you can always check out Walmart's ad scan to decide which sale items are most important to you.

Walmart Black Friday specials

Last year Walmart had offered new special services for its sale event to help you with all your holiday shopping needs. The retailer had offered free next-day delivery for orders over $25 on thousands of eligible items – which we expect to be the case this year, too. Unlike Amazon, this requires zero membership fees! Walmart will likely offer in-store specials for shoppers that will be visiting the store during the busy holiday season. The convenient 'Check Out With Me' service had allowed customers to beat the long lines and check out with an associate right where they're shopping.

Walmart also introduced a 'Store Map' feature last year that you could find in the Walmart app. This allows you to quickly and easily find everything on your shopping list. For Black Friday, the app will be updated hours before the sale begins to show the most sought-after in-store deals. Walmart has also color-coded its 2019 ad, making it easier to find specific items in the Walmart app.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the busy shopping period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



You can also see our guides to the other top US retailers too with our roundups of the Best Buy Black Friday deals to come and of course, the Amazon Prime Day deals before it.