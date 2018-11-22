The best Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2018

The best Walmart Black Friday deals 2018 Jump to deals by category: 1. The Top deals

Walmart's Black Friday deals have begun, with the brand finally lifting the lid on all its top offers for the holiday period New Walmart Black Friday deals have been added, and they're among the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals around thanks to 'rollback prices.'

The Walmart Black Friday sale begins on Thanksgiving at 6PM ET, but you can nab early deals from 10PM ET the day before - we'd suggest taking a look at the Fitbit Versa and incredibly cheap Hisense TV deals first and foremost.

The Walmart Black Friday sale prices we're seeing are centered mostly around TVs - as you might expect - with sizes of around 50-inch being the most popular. Walmart is also offering some decent Black Friday laptop discounts to get your teeth into, with a wide range of prices on offer.

There are also early deals incoming, with a 1TB PS4 with Spiderman being shown for a very competitive price - so we've split the deals into parts, with different dates for stuff going live.

Weirdly, Ellen is also getting in on the act, with the TV show host finding a way to offer $10 off some of your purchases throughout this discounted period - new Walmart.com members just need to enter Ellen10 at the checkout to get the discount on anything over $35.

These are the main 'Light Up' Black Friday deals at Walmart, and although they're tagged as coming November 22, you'll be able to get clicking and buying from 10PM ET on November 21 - so mark your calendars to bag one of these if you're interested.

The top deals

Hisense 40-inch Full HD TV - $178 now $99

Do we really need to go into this one? Sure, we've no idea about whether or not it's actually a good screen, but Hisense has been making decent budget TVs for a little while now and for under a hundred bucks, this is a great choice for a second set. Expires November 23View Deal

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 - $179.99 now $99.99

One of the top deals last year, the Samsung Chromebook 3 with 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron N3060 processor is even cheaper this year - it's not the most powerful by a long way, but for basic stuff it's a very cheap choice. View Deal

Fitbit Versa - $199 now $149

The Fitbit Versa is a pretty decent wearable without a price reduction - so with this drop it's a very good choice. The slimline design and the range of features impress, and it's a real cut-price alternative to the Apple Watch (although it doesn't have GPS). Expires November 23View Deal

iPad 128GB (9.7-inch, 2018) WiFi: $429 $398 at Walmart

The new basic iPad doesn't look very different, but it packs the A10X chip featured on last year's iPad Pro and still has a headphone jack and Lightning port. It's a great entry-level tablet.View Deal

Gaming deals

2D deal: Nintendo 2DS Mario Maker bundle for just $79

Over at Walmart and several other retailers, you can score the Nintendo 2DS console with Mario Maker installed for the same price as the console on its own.View Deal

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $48.99 at Walmart

Arguably the second-greatest game on the Nintendo Switch to date, Super Mario Odyssey, can be had for the cheapest price we've seen yet ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB console - $448.45 now $399

Looking for the latest Xbox console from Microsoft? Then this is the deal for you - with ample storage inside and a fairly decent price drop, it's worth keeping an eye on as it'll still be going during Black Friday. Expires November 26View Deal

Tablet deals

iPad Pro 256GB (10.5-inch, 2017) WiFi: $799 $736 at Walmart

Last year's iPad Pro is still a powerful productivity machine, and you can get this high-storage version for a bit cheaper already. It can also connect to cellular services if you need to work (or browse) in the field.

Lenovo Tab E7, 7-inch Android tablet - $99 now $59

Lenovo recently introduced the Tab E7 as part of a group of new low-cost tablets and it's already getting discounted. You won't be able to do anything fancy or graphically-intensive, so don't expect it to handle gaming terribly well. But if you just want an extra device to surf the web, read ebooks or stream some content, it's not the worst price out.View Deal

TV deals

Vizio D60-F3 4K TV with HDR - $598 now $498

This is a tricky one in terms of a recommendation - one that we've not tested, and the size of the screen for the price rings some alarm bells in terms of overall image quality - although it does have active backlight dimming and Dolby Vision, which is impressive for the price. Expires November 23View Deal

Samsung QN55Q6FN 55-inch QLED 4K TV: $1499 now $997.99

QLED technology from Samsung is all about combining great color and strong brightness - this isn't the highest-spec OLED rival from Samsung, but the specs suggest it'll perform well enough for most looking to take a step up in TV quality, especially for the lower price.View Deal

Samsung UN55NU6900 55-inch 4K TV - $699.99 now $398

The TV is supposed to be discounted from November 22 but is showing as available for pickup from November 20 - we've not tested this one but for the price you're getting HDR10+, although obviously not the full gamut of high-quality screen features.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD TV - $4,199 now $1,997

For more than half off the sticker price, you can snag Samsung's colossal 75-inch TV, which is great for anyone who needs a giant screen in 4K. With 2160p resolution and a 240hz refresh rate, Dolby Digital Plus sound and Samsung's smart TV system (with Bixby, if you wanted it), this is a solid pick.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K TV - $3,199 now $2,097

Want to try out a curved TV? This is one of several big Samsung TVs getting a serious discount at Walmart this Black Friday season, and it's got serious specs: 2160p resolution, QLED display, 240hz, Bixby, and so on.View Deal

Computing deals

HP Pavilion 15.6 gaming laptop, Intel Core i5 - $599

If you're looking for a laptop that doesn't bring the added grunt of the HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6, then the 15-CX0056WM is a choice that still offers plenty of spec and a decent amount of RAM too.

View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible Laptop $699 $599 at Walmart

This powerful 15.6-inch PC features a durable 360-degree geared hinge that allows you to convert to a tablet that includes a digital pen. The convertible laptop features an i5-8250U Processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. This HP Laptop is currently 22% off at Walmart.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL503GE: $1,039 $769 at Walmart

This stacked gaming laptop – with a 15.6-inch, 1080p display at 120Hz, a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo, and Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics – can be had for $270 off the list price.View Deal

Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6-inch Laptop $399 $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget laptop, then the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s is a great option. The 15.6-inch Lenovo ideapad offers 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD.View Deal

Dell 27-inch Full HD Freesync IPS Monitor $199 $119 at Walmart

The Dell 27-inch IPS Monitor features a 1080p resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a full HD 1920 x 1080 screen that allows you to clearly view images, videos, and everyday files. Save $79 on this early Black Friday deal at Walmart. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 22 3000: $449 $369 on Walmart

You can have this 21.5-inch all-in-one PC with a full HD display, Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of 2,400MHz RAM and a 1TB hard drive for a cool $90 off the list price.View Deal

Smart device deals

Google Home Mini - $49 now $25

If you're after a spot of Google chat in your life for very little money, this Home Mini will do the job for 50% less than previously. Expires November 23View Deal

Arlo Pro 720p security camera system - $449 now $239

If you were looking to beef up your home security, Arlo has a bundle for you. This bundle includes two rechargeable wire-free weather-resistant cameras that capture video, audio and night vision. You also get two outdoor mounts.View Deal

TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring $39.99 $15.99 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the TP-Link Smart Plug for $15.99, and that's the lowest price we've seen all year. The Smart plug allows you to control your household electronic devices with your smartphone. The energy efficient smart plug will also track your devices power consumption in real-time and has weekly and monthly summaries.View Deal

VTech VM311 Digital Video Baby Monitor $79.99 $44.99 at Walmart

Baby monitors have gotten a lot more advance in the last decade, and VTech makes one of the best. Even better, you can get a Black Friday discount on their VM311 model today.View Deal

Sony XB20 speaker: $79.99 now $49.99

This is a speaker we've not spent any time, but is water resistant and if it's anything like others in the XB range you'll get some decent, bassy sound for not much dollar.View Deal

When to get Walmart Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals

Sure, Black Friday starts on November 23, and Cyber Monday begins on November 26, but Walmart is already getting in on the act. The sale is already on, and the first wave of deals began from November 18 and the others are going live the day before Black Friday.

But as you can see, there will be more ahead of time, with Black Thursday apparently becoming a thing for the brand. We're also hoping to hear more on some top deals from November 16 onwards, so you can really plan your top choices.

How to get the best deals at Walmart on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

Rollback prices aren't hard to find, but seeking out the best items amongst all of the stuff Walmart sells is a difficult process. That's why we're here to help. We'll be tracking Walmart deals like NORAD tracks Santa's reindeer every Christmas. You're going to find the best prices here between November and the end of 2018.

For us, the key tell at Walmart is the Black Friday ad scan, which outline every major sale. These fliers spill the beans on top tech products and the discounts that will accompany them on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Between our tracking and outing the Black Friday ads, you're going to be set when it comes to discovering filtered deals until Cyber Monday and beyond.

Reasons to choose or avoid Walmart

Walmart is the one of the better stores to find some of the cheapest prices and even exclusive discounts. It's also the one place you can find create your own console bundle options. We haven't seen too many stores in the US venture out on this path.

Of course, it doesn't always have the best prices and can't compete with some of its online-only rivals. That's why Jet exists, with Walmart as its owner.

