Neato Botvac intelligent robot vacuums are half-price on Amazon

In the rush of Black Friday deals hitting retailers, it's easy to overlook the more practical products you can get at a discounted price. These robot vacuum cleaners from Neato Robotics will hoover up dust and dirt all by their little selves, able to trace floor plans for your home and navigate around the furniture without you lifting a finger.

The main downside – aside from the small bin size, we suppose – remains the price. Forking out £800 for a hands-free vacuum when you could just roll up your own sleeves remains a hard sell. Today though, Amazon is discounting two Neato models by half-price.

The Botvac D7 Connected is now only £399, down from £799 – while the Botvac D5 Connected is a lower £299, through with a smaller £300 saving. The former wins out on cleaning performance, with an improved brush and longer 2h runtime, over the D5's 1.5h. But both are solid cleaning machines, and even Alexa-ready, meaning you can control them with Amazon's voice assistant through compatible devices.

You can see the robot vacuum deals below, with some cheaper non-robot alternatives below those if the price is still a bit too much.

Neato Botvac D7 Connected £799.99 £399.99 at Amazon

This robot vacuum has a whopping £400 off the original retail price - but you'll have to be quick, the offer ends at midnight on Black Friday.

Vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner NV681UKT £299.99 £166.99 at Amazon

We haven't reviewed this Shark upright vacuum cleaner, but it's worth recommending as we've used a lot of Shark products and this is almost half price when you consider how much Amazon normally sell it for. Look down below if you're looking for a great deal on a cordless vacuum though.

Shark cordless stick vacuum IF200UK £275.18 £188.99 at Amazon

After a powerful cordless vacuum in the run up to Black Friday and the Christmas period? This one from Shark is 33% off today, and that brings it below £200. There's only a single battery in the box, but it's still worth it if you've got a relatively small home that can be covered in one charge alone.

Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner £314 £279 at eBay

Dyson's cordless vacuums set the bar for wireless home cleaning, with consistently powerful suction and premium design. This V8 vacuum's £35 saving isn't as much as the Neato's above, but if you want a market-leading cordless vacuum for under £300, this is your chance.

