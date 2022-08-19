Best smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in India for 2022

The smartwatch segment in the wearable industry is growing at a swift pace, a key reason being the affordability that encourages consumers to experience them.

These budget fitness watches are primarily fancy-looking fitness trackers as they lack the option of installing third-party apps, the ability to reply to messages independently or rarely have advanced features.

Though apart from integrating most fitness-focused features, these smartwatches offer extremely long battery life which most full-blown smartwatches would envy.

Other features that you can easily find are an AMOLED display for more vividness, built-in GPS, more accurate heart rate, and SpO2 sensors. Additionally, you will easily find many sports modes to help you get started with a workout regime.

The ability to customize the watch faces according to your preference is an added advantage. A couple of watches in this price segment also pick up voice assistants and built-in storage to store music.

We have compiled a list of smartwatches that offer great features at a value for money range. The list includes smartwatches from Realme, Amazfit, and Xiaomi.

The price cap means that we are primarily looking at affordable smartwatches whilst eliminating most of the premium watches that run on Wear OS, Samsung Galaxy watches, and Apple watches.

(Image credit: Michael Sawh)

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Compact and feature packed! Specifications Display: 1.55-inch AMOLED Weight: 20 grams Strap: 20mm, interchangeable Battery: 220mAh, 14 days life HR sensor: Yes GPS: Yes SpO2: Yes Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 specifications Colour Black, Green, Pink, Silver Condition New Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Design + Bright, good quality screen + Solid 24/7 fitness tracking Reasons to avoid - Misses out sleeker GTS 2 design - Notification support still basic

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a watered-down version of the GTS 2 with sacrifices of a few features. You get a 1.55-inch AMOLED which is bright and colorful. It comes with an array of health and fitness features, including packing Huami’s latest BioTracker health sensor and SpO2 monitor.

For sports tracking, built-in GPS performs well in general and it is also compatible with third-party apps like Strava. There’s a nice collection of customizable watch faces as well. It misses out on features like voice assistant, built-in music player, and ability to take Bluetooth calls as seen on the GTS 2. In terms of battery life, you get about a week between charges.

Today's best Amazfit GTS 2 Mini deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $15.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $15.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $120.21 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Watch S Pro Specifications Display: 1.39-inch AMOLED, 41mm Weight: 63.5 grams Strap: 22mm, interchangeable Battery: 420mAh, 15 days life HR sensor: Yes GPS: Yes SpO2: Yes Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent display + Build and design + Battery life Reasons to avoid - Limited smart features - GPS is slow

The most premium wearable from Realme, the Watch S Pro offers a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a circular design. You get a peak brightness of 450 and a collection of over 100 watch faces and an always-on display feature. The Realme Watch S Pro is powered by dual processors — a high-performance Arm Cortex M4 chipset for graphics-intensive tasks and a high-efficiency chipset for everything else. The wearable is packed with a 420mAh battery which is said to last up to 14 days.

As for fitness tracking, it offers 15 sports modes including cycling, cricket, football, running, swimming, strength training, and more. With built-in dual satellite GPS, users can leave their phones behind and continue tracking their sessions. Sensors include heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation levels, gyroscope, and an advanced 6-axis accelerometer. Other smart features include calls, notification mirroring, music control, camera shutter remote, drink reminder, sleep monitor, and more.

(opens in new tab) Check out Realme Watch S Pro on Flipkart (opens in new tab) Price: Rs 9,999

(Image credit: Future)

Amazfit GTS 2e/GTR 2e Specifications Display: 1.39” (GTR 2e) / 1.65” (GTS 2e) AMOLED Weight: 32/25 grams Strap: 22mm, interchangeable Battery: 471mAh (GTR 2e) / 246mAh (GTS 2e) HR sensor: Yes GPS: Yes SpO2: Yes Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 specifications Colour Black, Green Condition New, Refurbished Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Bright, vivid touchscreen + Strong fitness tracking features + Value for money Reasons to avoid - Unhelpful PAI fitness score

The Amazfit GTS 2e is a slightly lower-specced version of the Amazfit GTS 2e. It is a compact smartwatch that gives you a lot of features for the money. With a bright OLED display, good battery life, and a raft of impressive workout tracking tools.

The GTR 2e is packed with a 1.39-inches AMOLED screen with a circular design while the GTS 2e comes in a square design and brings in a larger 1.65-inch AMOLED panel. The new GTR 2e and GTS 2e come with only Bluetooth 5.0 support and exclude Wi-Fi connectivity. As for the sensors, the wearables offer BioTracker 2 PPG heart rate sensor and it also supports a SpO2 monitor which measures your blood oxygen level.

The sleep monitoring will determine the sleep stage such as light sleep, deep sleep, REM. It also can track daytime naps over 20 minutes. They also come with an in-built microphone with support for voice assistants. However, there is no speaker on board. The watch mirrors all notifications from the phone.

Today's best Amazfit GTS 2e and Amazfit GTR 2e deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $139.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $139.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Fire Boltt)

Fire-Boltt Invincible Specifications Display: 1.39-inch AMOLED Weight: 51 grams Strap: 22mm, interchangeable Battery life: 7 day HR sensor: Yes GPS: No SpO2: Yes Protection: IP67 Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good display + Bluetooth calling +

Reasons to avoid - Battery life could be better - Software needs polishing

Fire Boltt shot up in popularity recently, becoming the number 1 smartwatch brand in the country now. Fire Boltt Invincible is Fire Boltt's flagship smartwatch. And it features the best the brand offers. It has every feature you want in a smartwatch, but without the premium pricing even though it is the brand's flagship offering.

It comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454x454px resolution. And it is having 2.5D curved glass. It also supports always-on-display mode.

Bluetooth calling feature is supported, with calling and receiving calls on the watch with its built-in mic and speaker. You can call from the watch and even save up to 200 contacts on the watch.

The watch has 8GB of internal memory, which can be used to store songs in the watch. And the music can be connected to any TWS via Bluetooth. There is support for 100 in-built watch faces and it also supports 200 watch faces in the cloud.

Fire Boltt Invincible comes with SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood pressure monitoring and meditative breathing. There are 100 sports modes. The watch comes with a battery life of 7 days as claimed by the brand.

(Image credit: Mi)

Mi Watch Revolve Active Specifications Display: 1.39-inch AMOLED Weight: 32 grams Strap: 22mm, interchangeable Battery: 420mAh, 14 days life HR sensor: Yes GPS: Yes SpO2: Yes Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Crisp display + Built-in GPS + Two-week battery life Reasons to avoid - Inflated list of fitness modes - Not all health modes work well - Confusing menu

The Mi Watch Revolve Active is Xiaomi’s second smartwatch in India which is priced less and also offers a better set of features. It includes over 100 fitness-tracking modes, along with built-in GPS, and a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 450 nits peak brightness, Alway on Display. You get two crown buttons on the side to navigate across the UI.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active is perfect for those who want to keep an eye on their health and fitness, without needing nuanced and detailed breakdowns of their wellness. The watch also lasts long which is rated to last up to14 days on a single charge.

Today's best MI Watch Revolve Active deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

Amazfit T-Rex Specifications Display: 1.3-inch AMOLED Weight: 58 grams Strap: Properietary Battery: 390mAh, 10 days life HR sensor: Yes GPS: Yes SpO2: No Protection: 5ATM Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 specifications Colour Black, Green Condition New Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at GameStop (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Decent battery life + Classic design + Great AMOLED display + Military-grade robustness Reasons to avoid - Notification management - Limited smartwatch functionality - Properietary strap

The Amazfit T-Rex features a rugged design, decent battery life, and solid activity tracking. It offers a lot that others don’t, such as a big AMOLED display and military-grade ruggedness.

Huami says the T-Rex is built to military standards, so it can withstand freezing temperatures and extremely humid ones. It also bears a waterproof rating that means you can take it swimming up to 50 meters deep.

There’s built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, the sensors to track activities indoors along with additional outdoor metrics, and there’s swim tracking support too. There are 14 sport modes in total. There’s a 390mAh capacity battery that should deliver 20 days of life.

Today's best Amazfit T-Rex deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $69.99 (opens in new tab) $59.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Deal ends Mon, 22 Aug (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $99.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $139.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals