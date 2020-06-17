Grab some savings on laptops with the Asus Summer Bonanza

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your laptop but just not gotten around to it, then you can make it even easier with some great savings being offered by Asus.

The Asus Summer Bonanza runs until the 27th of June on a wide variety of Asus and ROG laptops suitable for your needs. Whether it’s a new laptop for distance learning or a gaming laptop to launch your streaming career, there are some great products to choose from.

Asus also offers free pickup and delivery for any repairs that you need, saving you from having to head to a service center. All Asus and ROG notebooks come with a 2-year international warranty which can be upgraded to a 2-year Perfect Warranty free of charge that includes accidental damage.

The offers are available across multiple retailers, including Amazon, Computronics, Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarkets and Sharaf DG.

Best for students: Asus VivoBook 14 A412UF (from AED 2,400)

This laptop features a slim form factor, SSD, and Asus’ ergo-lift keyboard for a better typing experience. It’s powered by an Intel Core i7 Processor and an Nvidia MX130 graphics card making it great for light editing and more than capable of handling school projects, movie streaming and video conferencing. You can also grab a gift voucher of up to AED 649 on select models.

Best for productivity on the go: Asus ZenBook UX433FN (from AED 4,300)

This petite laptop packs enough power for light editing on the go, with an Intel Core i7 Processor, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia MX150 (2GB) graphics chip. You can also claim a gift voucher of AED 699 on select models.

Best for everyday use: Asus VivoBook S14 S431 (from AED 2,899)

For all-rounding computing needs, the Asus VivoBook S14 S431 offers a bold and bright design while still maintaining a compact and portable chassis. Featuring five unique color options, the laptop is available with an Intel Core i5 or i7 Processor, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia MX250 graphics card. You’ll also be able to save up to AED 400 during the Asus Summer Bonanza.

Best for gamers: ROG Zephyrus S GX502GW (from AED 8,499)

If you’re looking for the ultimate in gaming portability, then the ROG Zephyrus S GX502GW is a good pick. It features a 240Hz refresh rate screen, Intel Core i7 Processor, a massive 1TB SSD and has a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. It’s perfect for gaming as well as for those who do rendering or heavy video editing. The ROG Zephyrus S GX502GW is available with an AED 1,500 gift voucher from select retailer while stocks last.