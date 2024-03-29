Sony's future mid-range headphones may specialize in hitting those low notes

Sony will soon release a new pair of mid-range wireless headphones capable of delivering bassy audio on the same level as high-end models. At least, that’s what this latest leak from industry insider Roland Quandt would lead us to believe. He recently spilled the beans on what may be the Sony WH-ULT900N headphones, which Quandt claims are the successors to the WH-XB910N.

This information comes from German tech news site WinFuture, but we’re going to be using a translation provided by NotebookCheck. According to the report, the pair will sport a feature called “Ultra Power Sound,” giving the pair a frequency range stretching from 5 Hz up to 20 kHz.

Having a bottom as low as 5 Hz is particularly notable because it’s a range close to what you see on high-end headphones such as Sony’s WH-1000XM4. NotebookCheck points out this would allow the WH-ULT900N to output “more bassy sound than many of its competitors.”

(Image credit: Roland Quandt/WinFuture)

Images within the leak also give us our first look at what the headphones may look like. At a glance, they resemble the high-end WH-1000XM4 although with a few design tweaks. The USB-C ports on the outside of the cups are no longer there, having been replaced by what appears to be a speaker grill. And the company logo is in a different position.

(Image credit: Roland Quandt/WinFuture)

Specs

Quandt’s leak goes on to list some of the WH-ULT900N’s specifications. Inside the cups will be 40mm drivers, and its battery will last up to “50 hours of music playback”. That number drops down to 30 hours with ANC (active noise canceling) enabled. It’ll use the company’s own LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec) connectivity standard to ensure high resolution audio across wireless connections.

With Bluetooth 5.2, the WH-ULT900N supports Bluetooth Multipoint. This will let future owners hop between simultaneously connected audio sources.

No word on when the Sony WH-ULT900N will launch, but when they do, the pair should cost around $215/£170 and come in three different colors: Black, White, and Forest Grey.

While we have you, check out TechRadar's list of the best wireless headphones for 2024.