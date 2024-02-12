The best headphones with a mic offer class-leading noise cancellation and audio quality, allowing you to carry out two-way communications, whether that's through video or voice calls, no matter the commotion in your background. Besides being super comfortable to wear for long hours, they also boast the latest tech and refreshing, state-of-the-art designs.

However, with so many headsets on the market and new models being released every month, zeroing in on the one best suited for your use case has continued to get tougher. Our expert team have tested devices from the best headphones to the best Bluetooth headsets - so we know what to look out and what to avoid when choosing a headphone with microphone built-in.

As part of our review process, we've compared core aspects like comfort and fit, battery life, ANC, and value for money across premium and budget models. So, whatever meeting you're in, you won't have to ask, 'Can you hear me?'

Best Apple 7. Apple AirPods Pro 2 View at Amazon View at Amazon The Apple AirPods Pro 2 comes with better battery life, better audio quality, and better noise-cancelling than any other Apple earbuds before. The ANC on this one shuts out almost all external commotion and allows you to truly dive into the music you're listening to or concentrate on the call you're on.



What are the best headphones with mic in 2024?

Best headphones with mic overall

(Image credit: Future)

The 700 is Bose’s flagship noise-cancelling headphone with 11 levels of adjustable noise cancellation – including significant improvement in noise cancellation while making calls – making it the ideal over-ear headphone for just about every use case.

It comes with eight microphones, six of which are responsible for blocking incoming noise, and the other two pull through nicely as far as amplifying your voice on a call is concerned. The person you're on the call with will be able to hear you even in busy environments, and that too, without you having to raise your voice in the slightest.

The weight distribution is decent, which is terrific because, given the 20-hour battery life, you'll certainly not want to get rid of it in just a couple of hours. And, with Bose’s proprietary foam and sturdy stainless steel, the headband will last you a long time.

One thing to note about the battery life, though, is that you'll have to turn the headphones off when not in use; otherwise, you'll be bidding goodbye to a decent portion of battery life for no reason at all. However, you can tweak the Auto-Off feature in the Bose Music app to save yourself the trouble.

Yes, the Bose 700 excels at call quality and noise cancellation, but it's up to mark in audio quality, too, offering balanced highs, mids, and lows.

Plus, a fresh design with the headband bisecting the middle of the ear cups means that no matter where you use them – on your morning run in the park, in online meetings, or on the train for watching a movie – they’ll never feel out of place.

Read our full Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review

Best budget headphones with mic

(Image credit: Future)

2. HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 An affordable headphone and mic set-up Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Size: Not specified Weight: 9.7 ounces Battery life: Wired headphones Wireless range: No wireless ANC: No Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at HP (US) Reasons to buy + Great performance for the price + No extras mean a simple and neat experience + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Feels a bit flimsy - Quiet microphone

If you're looking for a super cheap – think sub-$50 cheap – headphone with a mic, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is going to be your best friend. Yes, it doesn't come with wireless connectivity, but at this price point, we'd recommend going for a wired headphone over a wireless one anyway.

Made out of plastic, there's enough durability for the price, and the boom mic is more than just decent – it will record your voice clearly and keep background sounds to a minimum. That said, it might feel a bit quiet, especially during group discussions or online multiplayer games.

Speaking of gaming, gamers will really appreciate its compatibility with almost every console type in use today, whether that's the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S or the slightly old PS4 and Xbox One – all thanks to its 3.5 mm audio jack.

The rotating cups are a mixed bag, and the Cloud Stinger 2 has perhaps gone a bit far with the swivel, making it feel a little more wobbly and inferior than it should, but all those problems are put to rest once you put the headphones on.

Best Sony headphones with mic

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is arguably the best headphones on the market right now, and it betters the previous versions we've tested – the Sony WH-1000XM3 and the Sony WH-1000XM4 – on multiple fronts, including design and call quality.

Featuring eight mics, the XM5 is as good as it gets, and both parties to a call will be able to hear each other distinctly. Just like the XM4s, there's support for Bluetooth 5.2 along with AAC, LDAC, and SBC codecs.

The design is a noticeable difference, and it's more curvy and sleek than its predecessors, with an aerodynamic design that's set to improve the airflow across the headband to reduce wind noise to a minimum. It’s true that the headphones may not feel as premium as before, but the cranked-up sound quality is what I’d consider a good bargain.

A slight downside to what's an otherwise value-packed purchase is the price. It's anything but cheap, but if the pricing patterns of the previous models are anything to go by, the cost should drop.

Battery life is class-leading and certainly more than what you're getting with the Bose 700, but it's not dramatically better than the Sony WH-1000XM4. Still, 30 hours with ANC on and 40 hours with ANC off are not to be sniffed at by any stretch of the imagination.

What's even better is the USB-PD standard charging that will give you three hours of playback from just a three-minute charge.

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review

Best premium headphones with mic

(Image credit: Future)

With a hefty price tag of over $500, high-end audio quality, and fantastic noise cancellation, the AirPods Max is easily the best headphones by Apple. Despite its many spec-based pros, the design has to be one of its main draws, making it super easy to differentiate from the competition.

There's a new Transparency mode that will allow you to hear your own voice while you're on a call, helping you adjust your own volume and ensuring clarity.

Unlike the Bose 700 or other “normal” headphones, the AirPods Max comes with just one level of noise cancellation, but that's no-nonsense and delivers excellent value. Similarly, the Sony WH-1000XM5 offers several settings for ambient sound, whereas the AirPods Max offers only one level of transparency.

The downsides are clear-cut – the pricing is steep, to say the least, and you'll need an Apple device to make the most out of the AirPods Max. If you have multiple Apple devices, you'll be able to easily and automatically switch between them when using the AirPods Max.

The battery life, although decent, doesn't make the competition sweat. And yes, it's heavier than other headphones on paper, but the weight distribution is excellent, and they're very comfortable to wear for extended periods.

As is the case with Apple products, the AirPods Max, too, aren't very welcoming for the general audience – they lack a 3.5mm audio port. That shouldn't concern those already in the Apple ecosystem, though, or anyone with a deep pocket, either.

Read our full Apple AirPods Max review

Best gaming headphones with mic

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) is the top wireless gaming headset right now, thanks to a longer battery life, a better fit, and a clearer mic than the previous models. It's very versatile, and a 3.5mm audio cable is proof of that.

As an esports gaming headphone, the V2 Pro shines through with a Razer HyperClear Super Wideband mic that's a certain upgrade from the old SuperCardiod mic. The new one has a 32kHz sampling rate, meaning more accurate sound representation.

The boom mic on this one is detachable, and since the headset doesn't boast any built-in mics, removing the mic can be considered a handy way to mute yourself.

On the design front, there aren't any noticeable differences when compared to the previous model, but that's understandable. After all, it's not a new model to begin with – just a better version of the 2020 pair of Razer headphones with key improvements.

One of those improvements involves the earcups’ build. They now rock better memory foam cushions and have an improved ability to relieve pressure and isolate sound while you're coursing through your favorite games with your buddies on the other line.

However, look at the new specs, and you'll notice a USB-C charging port, Bluetooth 5.2 in addition to 2.4GHz wireless, and a massive boost in battery life – 72 hours as compared to 24 hours of battery life on the previous one. This is an excellent showing and does very well to justify the $199 price tag, which some may have considered a tad too steep for an improved BlackShark V2 Pro (2020).

Read our full Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) review

Best in-ear headphones with mic

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony WF-1000XM5 is the best in-ear headphones you can buy right now, and it comes with better features, stronger performance, and a more compact design as compared to its predecessor – the Sony WF-1000XM4.

The XM5 comes with a total of eight mics, including three mics per earbud and two feedback mics – as opposed to the XM4 with two mics per bud.

The noise cancellation tech is exactly what you'd expect from Sony's best, and it's on par (if not better) with the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 we reviewed.

Alongside support for the digital assistant of your choice – Google or Alexa or any other, there's been a significant improvement in call quality, courtesy of a new AI-powered noise reduction engine. Outdoor performance is just as good, and wind noise will not hamper your experience on calls.

There’s not much to choose between the Sony WF-1000XM5 and XM4 in terms of battery life, and with 8 hours for the buds (ANC on) and 24 hours in the case, the XM5 carries over from the previous generation and leads the way for what battery life in earbuds should look like.

Read our full Sony WF-1000XM5 review